The demand for sensors is rapidly expanding



The global sensor market was approximately $147 billion in 2019 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 12% from 2020 to 2025.



COVID-19 is having an impact on the sensor industry. The slowdown in market demand is due to lockdown and a decline in the financial health of the industry is expected to impact the market. As the capital expenditure is expected to decline in different end-use industries such as automotive, aerospace & defense, electronics, industrial, healthcare, and others in 2020, the market of sensors is expected to decline in 2020.



However, the market will witness recovery in the year 2021. Among the end-user industries, consumer electronics, automotive, and healthcare are the major driving markets. Some of the major reasons there is an increasing demand for smart devices in consumer electronics, the growing importance of measuring and controlling devices in these industries, and increasing concerns toward security and surveillance in these sectors.



Sensors are among the important components utilized in all these to ensure comfort and maximum control for the user. Sensors are mainly used in products such as mobile devices, HVAC, laptops, and wearable devices. In the automotive sector, sensors help improve passenger comfort, engine efficiency, and performance.



The Internet of Things integrated with automation in vehicles and smart wearable systems for health monitoring is offering robust growth in unit demand for sensors. The prices of sensors are falling suddenly as a result of factors such as competition between suppliers and increasing demand for low-cost minimum viable products in new high-volume consumer electronics applications.



The increasing demands for reliable, high-performance, and low-cost sensors push the development of new technologies like micro and nanotechnology, which provides the benefits of miniaturization, low power consumption, and mass production among others. Some of the major sensors are temperature, pressure, motion, and image sensors among others.



The analyst sees automotive, industrial, electronics, aerospace & defense, healthcare, and industrial sectors create opportunities for the sensor players and hence this report aims to quantify the opportunity through extensive primary research. The report will be an indispensable source of information & insights for companies operating in the sensor space as well as companies that want to enter this very promising sector.



Key Topics Covered

1. Executive Summary



2. Approach & Methodology



3. Sensor Market Landscape

Introduction

Key Stakeholders in the Value Chain

Industry Drivers and Challenges

Emerging Trends

Industry SWOT

COVID-19 Impact in Sensor Market

4. Sensor Application Landscape



5. Sensor Market, By Sensor Type

Pressure Sensor Piezoresistive Capacitive Resonant Solid State Electromagnetic Optics Others

Image Sensor CMOS CCD Others

Temperature Sensor Thermocouple Resistive Temperature Detector Temperature Sensor IC Thermistor Others

Position Sensor i. Contact ii. Non-Contact

Chemical Sensor Electrochemical Optical Others

Bio Sensor Electrochemical Optical Piezoelectric Thermal Others

Flow Sensor Electromagnetic Thermal Others

Level Sensor Contact Non-Contact

Radar Sensor Imaging Non-Imaging

Motion Sensor

Others

6. Sensor Market, by End-Use Industry

Automotive

Aerospace & Defense

Industrial

Electronics

Healthcare

Others

7. Sensor Market, by Region

Global Sensor Market by Region

North American Sensor Market Market by Country

US

Canada

Mexico Market by Sensor Type Market by End-Use Industry

c. European Sensor Market Market by Country

UK

Germany

France Market by Sensor Type Market by End-Use Industry

APAC Sensor Market Market by Country

China

Japan

India

South Korea Market by Sensor Type Market by End-Use Industry

Rest of the World Sensor Market Market by Country

Middle East

Africa Market by Sensor Type Market by End-Use Industry



8. Market Attractiveness Analysis

Growth Opportunities by Region

Growth Opportunities by Sensor Type

Growth Opportunities by End-Use Industry

9. Competitive Landscape

Product Portfolio

Strategic Analysis

Porters Five Forces

IGR Positioning Quadrants

10. Company Profiles of Leading Players

ABB

NXP Semiconductor

Robert Bosch

Sensate

MTS Systems

Sony

STMicroelectronics

Analog Devices

Texas Instruments

Infineon Technologies

11. Go to Market Strategy

