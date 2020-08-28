Dublin, Aug. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Sensor Market by Type, by End User, by Geography and the Impact of COVID-19 (2020-2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The demand for sensors is rapidly expanding
The global sensor market was approximately $147 billion in 2019 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 12% from 2020 to 2025.
COVID-19 is having an impact on the sensor industry. The slowdown in market demand is due to lockdown and a decline in the financial health of the industry is expected to impact the market. As the capital expenditure is expected to decline in different end-use industries such as automotive, aerospace & defense, electronics, industrial, healthcare, and others in 2020, the market of sensors is expected to decline in 2020.
However, the market will witness recovery in the year 2021. Among the end-user industries, consumer electronics, automotive, and healthcare are the major driving markets. Some of the major reasons there is an increasing demand for smart devices in consumer electronics, the growing importance of measuring and controlling devices in these industries, and increasing concerns toward security and surveillance in these sectors.
Sensors are among the important components utilized in all these to ensure comfort and maximum control for the user. Sensors are mainly used in products such as mobile devices, HVAC, laptops, and wearable devices. In the automotive sector, sensors help improve passenger comfort, engine efficiency, and performance.
The Internet of Things integrated with automation in vehicles and smart wearable systems for health monitoring is offering robust growth in unit demand for sensors. The prices of sensors are falling suddenly as a result of factors such as competition between suppliers and increasing demand for low-cost minimum viable products in new high-volume consumer electronics applications.
The increasing demands for reliable, high-performance, and low-cost sensors push the development of new technologies like micro and nanotechnology, which provides the benefits of miniaturization, low power consumption, and mass production among others. Some of the major sensors are temperature, pressure, motion, and image sensors among others.
The analyst sees automotive, industrial, electronics, aerospace & defense, healthcare, and industrial sectors create opportunities for the sensor players and hence this report aims to quantify the opportunity through extensive primary research. The report will be an indispensable source of information & insights for companies operating in the sensor space as well as companies that want to enter this very promising sector.
