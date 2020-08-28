Dublin, Aug. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Sensor Market by Type, by End User, by Geography and the Impact of COVID-19 (2020-2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The demand for sensors is rapidly expanding

The global sensor market was approximately $147 billion in 2019 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 12% from 2020 to 2025.

COVID-19 is having an impact on the sensor industry. The slowdown in market demand is due to lockdown and a decline in the financial health of the industry is expected to impact the market. As the capital expenditure is expected to decline in different end-use industries such as automotive, aerospace & defense, electronics, industrial, healthcare, and others in 2020, the market of sensors is expected to decline in 2020.

However, the market will witness recovery in the year 2021. Among the end-user industries, consumer electronics, automotive, and healthcare are the major driving markets. Some of the major reasons there is an increasing demand for smart devices in consumer electronics, the growing importance of measuring and controlling devices in these industries, and increasing concerns toward security and surveillance in these sectors.

Sensors are among the important components utilized in all these to ensure comfort and maximum control for the user. Sensors are mainly used in products such as mobile devices, HVAC, laptops, and wearable devices. In the automotive sector, sensors help improve passenger comfort, engine efficiency, and performance.

The Internet of Things integrated with automation in vehicles and smart wearable systems for health monitoring is offering robust growth in unit demand for sensors. The prices of sensors are falling suddenly as a result of factors such as competition between suppliers and increasing demand for low-cost minimum viable products in new high-volume consumer electronics applications.

The increasing demands for reliable, high-performance, and low-cost sensors push the development of new technologies like micro and nanotechnology, which provides the benefits of miniaturization, low power consumption, and mass production among others. Some of the major sensors are temperature, pressure, motion, and image sensors among others.

The analyst sees automotive, industrial, electronics, aerospace & defense, healthcare, and industrial sectors create opportunities for the sensor players and hence this report aims to quantify the opportunity through extensive primary research. The report will be an indispensable source of information & insights for companies operating in the sensor space as well as companies that want to enter this very promising sector.

Key Topics Covered

1. Executive Summary

2. Approach & Methodology

3. Sensor Market Landscape

  • Introduction
  • Key Stakeholders in the Value Chain
  • Industry Drivers and Challenges
  • Emerging Trends
  • Industry SWOT
  • COVID-19 Impact in Sensor Market

4. Sensor Application Landscape

5. Sensor Market, By Sensor Type

  • Pressure Sensor
    • Piezoresistive
    • Capacitive
    • Resonant Solid State
    • Electromagnetic
    • Optics
    • Others
  • Image Sensor
    • CMOS
    • CCD
    • Others
  • Temperature Sensor
    • Thermocouple
    • Resistive Temperature Detector
    • Temperature Sensor IC
    • Thermistor
    • Others
  • Position Sensor
    • i. Contact
    • ii. Non-Contact
  • Chemical Sensor
    • Electrochemical
    • Optical
    • Others
  • Bio Sensor
    • Electrochemical
    • Optical
    • Piezoelectric
    • Thermal
    • Others
  • Flow Sensor
    • Electromagnetic
    • Thermal
    • Others
  • Level Sensor
    • Contact
    • Non-Contact
  • Radar Sensor
    • Imaging
    • Non-Imaging
  • Motion Sensor
  • Others

6. Sensor Market, by End-Use Industry

  • Automotive
  • Aerospace & Defense
  • Industrial
  • Electronics
  • Healthcare
  • Others

7. Sensor Market, by Region

  • Global Sensor Market by Region
  • North American Sensor Market
    • Market by Country
  • US
  • Canada
  • Mexico
    • Market by Sensor Type
    • Market by End-Use Industry
  • c. European Sensor Market
    • Market by Country
  • UK
  • Germany
  • France
    • Market by Sensor Type
    • Market by End-Use Industry
  • APAC Sensor Market
    • Market by Country
  • China
  • Japan
  • India
  • South Korea
    • Market by Sensor Type
    • Market by End-Use Industry
  • Rest of the World Sensor Market
    • Market by Country
  • Middle East
  • Africa
    • Market by Sensor Type
    • Market by End-Use Industry

8. Market Attractiveness Analysis

  • Growth Opportunities by Region
  • Growth Opportunities by Sensor Type
  • Growth Opportunities by End-Use Industry

9. Competitive Landscape

  • Product Portfolio
  • Strategic Analysis
  • Porters Five Forces
  • IGR Positioning Quadrants

10. Company Profiles of Leading Players

  • ABB
  • NXP Semiconductor
  • Robert Bosch
  • Sensate
  • MTS Systems
  • Sony
  • STMicroelectronics
  • Analog Devices
  • Texas Instruments
  • Infineon Technologies

11. Go to Market Strategy

