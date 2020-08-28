28 August 2020

Announcement no. 36/2020

Result of annual general meeting held on 28 August 2020

The annual general meeting of Alm. Brand A/S held today was conducted in accordance with the agenda and the complete proposals submitted by the Board of Directors.

The Annual Report for 2019 was approved, and discharge was granted to the Board of Directors and the Management Board. In addition, the resolution proposed by the Board of Directors to transfer the profit for the year of DKK 452 million to the company’s distributable reserves was adopted.

The proposal submitted by the Board of Directors that it be authorised during the period until the next annual general meeting to let the company acquire treasury shares within a limit of up to 10% of the share capital was adopted.

All board members elected by the shareholders were up for election. Board member Ebbe Castella did not re-elect. Jørgen Hesselbjerg Mikkelsen, Jan Skytte Pedersen, Ebbe Castella, Anette Eberhard, Per V.H. Frandsen, Karen Sofie Hansen-Hoeck, Flemming Fuglede Jørgensen and Boris Nørgaard Kjeldsen were re-elected to the Board. Pia Laub was elected as a new member of the Board. Gustav Garth-Grüner, Asger Bank Møller Christensen, Tina Schmidt Madsen, Kristian Kristensen and Jesper Bach were re-elected as alternates.

Deloitte Statsautoriseret Revisionspartnerselskab was re-appointed as the company’s auditors.

The resolution proposed by the Board of Directors to insert in the company’s articles of association an authorisation given by the shareholders in the general meeting to the Board of Directors to increase the share capital subject to certain specified limits was adopted.

The proposal submitted by the Board of Directors to reduce the company’s nominal share capital by DKK 35,460,000, corresponding to 3,546,000 shares of DKK 10 each, with a view to cancellation of treasury shares was adopted by the required majority of votes. Accordingly, the company’s share capital will be reduced from DKK 1,576,600,000 nominal value to DKK 1,541,140,000, corresponding to 154,114,000 shares of DKK 10 each.

The remuneration policy for the Alm. Brand Group was adopted.

At a board meeting held after the general meeting, the Board of Directors elected Jørgen Hesselbjerg Mikkelsen as its Chairman and Jan Skytte Pedersen as its Deputy Chairman.

Contact

Please direct any questions regarding this announcement to:

Investors and equity analysts:

First Vice President, Investor Relations

Lars Holm

Mobile no. +45 2510 4717

Senior Investor Relations Officer

Mikael Bo Larsen

Mobile no. +45 5143 8002

Press:

Chief Communication Officer

Claus Kappel Christensen

Mobile no. +45 2524 8993

