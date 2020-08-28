Dublin, Aug. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Access Control as a Service Market by Service Type, by Deployment, by End User, by Geography and the Impact of Covid-19 (2020-2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The outlook for access control as a service (ACaaS) market is promising



The global access control as a service market was approximately $0.6 billion in 2019 and is expected to grow with a CAGR of 16% from 2020 to 2025.



COVID-19 is having an impact on the ACaaS industry. The slowdown in market demand due to lockdown and decline in the financial health of the industry is expected to impact the market. As the capital expenditure is expected to decline in different end-use industries, such as building & construction, transportation, healthcare, and others in 2020, the market of ACaaS is expected to decline in 2020.



However, the market will witness recovery in the year 2021. The major growth drivers for this market are increase adoption of cloud and virtualization, reduced infrastructure footprints, shifting security from a capital expenditure to operational expenditure, and simplifying the use of access control systems. One of the challenges of the market is a knowledge gap in the security industry about the capabilities and benefits of cloud services.

The analyst sees building & construction, transportation, healthcare, and industrial sectors creates opportunities for the ACaaS players and hence this report aims to quantify the opportunity through extensive primary research. The report will be an indispensable source of information & insights for companies operating in the ACaaS space as well as companies that want to enter this very promising sector.



Why buy this report?



The report includes in-depth market analysis using Porter's 5 force model and Ansoff Matrix. The impact of COVID-19 on the market is also featured in the report. The report also contains the competitive analysis using IGR Positioning Quadrants, the analyst's proprietary competitive positioning tool.



Report Highlights

A complete analysis of the market including parent industry

Important market dynamics and trends

Market segmentation

Historical, current, and projected size of the market based on value and volume

Market shares and strategies of key players

Recommendations to companies for strengthening their foothold in the market

Impact of COVID-19 on the market

Key Topics Covered

1. Executive Summary



2. Approach & Methodology



3. Access Control as a Service Market Landscape

Introduction

Key Stakeholders in the Value Chain

Industry Drivers and Challenges

Emerging Trends

Industry SWOT

COVID-19 Impact in Access Control as a Service Market

4. Access Control as a Service Application Landscape



5. Access Control as a Service Market, by Service Type

Hosted

Managed

Hybrid

6. Access Control as a Service Market, by Deployment

Public Cloud

Private Cloud

Hybrid Cloud

7. Access Control as a Service Market, by End-Use Industry

Commercial Building

Residential Building

Manufacturing & Industrial

Government Bodies

Transportation

Healthcare

Others

8. Access Control as a Service Market, by Region

Global Access Control as a Service Market by Region

North American Access Control as a Service Market

Market by Country US Canada Mexico

Market by Service Type

Market by Deployment

Market by End Use Industry

European Access Control as a Service Market

Market by Country UK Germany Italy

Market by Service Type

Market by Deployment

Market by End Use Industry

APAC Access Control as a Service Market

Market by Country China Japan India South Korea

Market by Service Type

Market by Deployment

Market by End Use Industry

Rest of the World Access Control as a Service Market

Market by Country GCC Africa

Market by Service Type

Market by Deployment

Market by End Use Industry

9. Market Attractiveness Analysis

Growth Opportunities by Region

Growth Opportunities by Service Type

Growth Opportunities by Deployment

Growth Opportunities by End-Use Industry

10. Competitive Landscape

Product Portfolio

Market Share Analysis

Strategic Analysis

Porters Five Forces

IGR Positioning Quadrants

11. Company Profiles of Leading Players

Honeywell

Tyco Security

Brivo

Cloud Structure

dormakaba Holding

ASSA Abloy

