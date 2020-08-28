Dublin, Aug. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Access Control as a Service Market by Service Type, by Deployment, by End User, by Geography and the Impact of Covid-19 (2020-2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The outlook for access control as a service (ACaaS) market is promising

The global access control as a service market was approximately $0.6 billion in 2019 and is expected to grow with a CAGR of 16% from 2020 to 2025.

COVID-19 is having an impact on the ACaaS industry. The slowdown in market demand due to lockdown and decline in the financial health of the industry is expected to impact the market. As the capital expenditure is expected to decline in different end-use industries, such as building & construction, transportation, healthcare, and others in 2020, the market of ACaaS is expected to decline in 2020.

However, the market will witness recovery in the year 2021. The major growth drivers for this market are increase adoption of cloud and virtualization, reduced infrastructure footprints, shifting security from a capital expenditure to operational expenditure, and simplifying the use of access control systems. One of the challenges of the market is a knowledge gap in the security industry about the capabilities and benefits of cloud services.

The analyst sees building & construction, transportation, healthcare, and industrial sectors creates opportunities for the ACaaS players and hence this report aims to quantify the opportunity through extensive primary research. The report will be an indispensable source of information & insights for companies operating in the ACaaS space as well as companies that want to enter this very promising sector.

Why buy this report?

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the Global Connected Cars Market. The report includes in-depth qualitative analysis, verifiable data from authentic sources and projections about market size. The projections are calculated using proven research methodologies. The report has been compiled through extensive primary and secondary research. The primary research is done through interviews, surveys and observation of renowned personnel in the industry.

The report includes in-depth market analysis using Porter's 5 force model and Ansoff Matrix. The impact of COVID-19 on the market is also featured in the report. The report also contains the competitive analysis using IGR Positioning Quadrants, the analyst's proprietary competitive positioning tool.

Report Highlights

  • A complete analysis of the market including parent industry
  • Important market dynamics and trends
  • Market segmentation
  • Historical, current, and projected size of the market based on value and volume
  • Market shares and strategies of key players
  • Recommendations to companies for strengthening their foothold in the market
  • Impact of COVID-19 on the market

Key Topics Covered

1. Executive Summary

2. Approach & Methodology

3. Access Control as a Service Market Landscape

  • Introduction
  • Key Stakeholders in the Value Chain
  • Industry Drivers and Challenges
  • Emerging Trends
  • Industry SWOT
  • COVID-19 Impact in Access Control as a Service Market

4. Access Control as a Service Application Landscape

5. Access Control as a Service Market, by Service Type

  • Hosted
  • Managed
  • Hybrid

6. Access Control as a Service Market, by Deployment

  • Public Cloud
  • Private Cloud
  • Hybrid Cloud

7. Access Control as a Service Market, by End-Use Industry

  • Commercial Building
  • Residential Building
  • Manufacturing & Industrial
  • Government Bodies
  • Transportation
  • Healthcare
  • Others

8. Access Control as a Service Market, by Region

  • Global Access Control as a Service Market by Region
  • North American Access Control as a Service Market
  • Market by Country
    • US
    • Canada
    • Mexico
  • Market by Service Type
  • Market by Deployment
  • Market by End Use Industry
  • European Access Control as a Service Market
  • Market by Country
    • UK
    • Germany
    • Italy
  • Market by Service Type
  • Market by Deployment
  • Market by End Use Industry
  • APAC Access Control as a Service Market
  • Market by Country
    • China
    • Japan
    • India
    • South Korea
  • Market by Service Type
  • Market by Deployment
  • Market by End Use Industry
  • Rest of the World Access Control as a Service Market
  • Market by Country
    • GCC
    • Africa
  • Market by Service Type
  • Market by Deployment
  • Market by End Use Industry

9. Market Attractiveness Analysis

  • Growth Opportunities by Region
  • Growth Opportunities by Service Type
  • Growth Opportunities by Deployment
  • Growth Opportunities by End-Use Industry

10. Competitive Landscape

  • Product Portfolio
  • Market Share Analysis
  • Strategic Analysis
  • Porters Five Forces
  • IGR Positioning Quadrants

11. Company Profiles of Leading Players

  • Honeywell
  • Tyco Security
  • Brivo
  • Cloud Structure
  • dormakaba Holding
  • ASSA Abloy

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/xoxpzg

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com
Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900