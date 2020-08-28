Dublin, Aug. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Access Control as a Service Market by Service Type, by Deployment, by End User, by Geography and the Impact of Covid-19 (2020-2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The outlook for access control as a service (ACaaS) market is promising
The global access control as a service market was approximately $0.6 billion in 2019 and is expected to grow with a CAGR of 16% from 2020 to 2025.
COVID-19 is having an impact on the ACaaS industry. The slowdown in market demand due to lockdown and decline in the financial health of the industry is expected to impact the market. As the capital expenditure is expected to decline in different end-use industries, such as building & construction, transportation, healthcare, and others in 2020, the market of ACaaS is expected to decline in 2020.
However, the market will witness recovery in the year 2021. The major growth drivers for this market are increase adoption of cloud and virtualization, reduced infrastructure footprints, shifting security from a capital expenditure to operational expenditure, and simplifying the use of access control systems. One of the challenges of the market is a knowledge gap in the security industry about the capabilities and benefits of cloud services.
The analyst sees building & construction, transportation, healthcare, and industrial sectors creates opportunities for the ACaaS players and hence this report aims to quantify the opportunity through extensive primary research. The report will be an indispensable source of information & insights for companies operating in the ACaaS space as well as companies that want to enter this very promising sector.
Why buy this report?
The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the Global Connected Cars Market. The report includes in-depth qualitative analysis, verifiable data from authentic sources and projections about market size. The projections are calculated using proven research methodologies. The report has been compiled through extensive primary and secondary research. The primary research is done through interviews, surveys and observation of renowned personnel in the industry.
The report includes in-depth market analysis using Porter's 5 force model and Ansoff Matrix. The impact of COVID-19 on the market is also featured in the report. The report also contains the competitive analysis using IGR Positioning Quadrants, the analyst's proprietary competitive positioning tool.
Report Highlights
Key Topics Covered
1. Executive Summary
2. Approach & Methodology
3. Access Control as a Service Market Landscape
4. Access Control as a Service Application Landscape
5. Access Control as a Service Market, by Service Type
6. Access Control as a Service Market, by Deployment
7. Access Control as a Service Market, by End-Use Industry
8. Access Control as a Service Market, by Region
9. Market Attractiveness Analysis
10. Competitive Landscape
11. Company Profiles of Leading Players
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/xoxpzg
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Research and Markets
Dublin, IRELAND
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
22157.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: