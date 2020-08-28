28 AUGUST 2020
NORTHERN VENTURE TRUST PLC
NOTIFICATION OF TRANSACTION BY PERSON DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES (“PDMR”)
Northern Venture Trust PLC (“the Company”) has been notified that in respect of the interim dividend for the financial year ending 30 September 2020 paid on 28 August 2020, the following PDMR acquired ordinary shares of 25 pence each in the Company through his participation in the Company's dividend investment scheme.
|PDMR
|Date acquired
|No. of shares acquired
|Purchase price
per share (£)
|Total current
shareholding
|Richard James Green
|28 August 2020
|7,321
|£0.592
|296,247
The Notification of Dealing Form for the above PDMR can be found below.
This notification is made in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation.
Enquiries:
Simon John/James Bryce, NVM Private Equity LLP - 0191 244 6000
Website: www.nvm.co.uk
Martin Glanfield, Chief Financial Officer, Mercia Asset Management PLC – 0330 223 1430
Website: www.mercia.co.uk
NOTIFICATION OF DEALING FORM
1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|Richard James Green
2 Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Director
|b)
|Initial notification/ Amendment
|Initial Notification
3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|Northern Venture Trust PLC
|b)
|LEI
|213800HR3R4WFICYFN46
4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|Ordinary Shares of 25p each
GB0006450703
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Issue of Ordinary Shares under the Company's dividend investment scheme
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s) £0.592
Volume(s) 7,321
|d)
|Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
|Aggregate price £0.592
Aggregate volume 7,321
Aggregate total £4,334.03
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|28 August 2020
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|XLON
Northern Venture Trust PLC
Newcastle Upon Tyne, UNITED KINGDOM