Dublin, Aug. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Connected Medical Devices Market by Device Type, Product, End-user, Applications, Geography and the Impact of COVID-19 (2020-2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Connected Medical Devices Market is segmented on the basis of Type, Device, Product, End-user, Application and Region.
The introduction of IoT has benefited the healthcare industry in various ways. The connected medical devices are poised to solve the challenges the healthcare industry is facing. The Healthcare industry in recent years has witnessed as the growth of medical devices connected with each other via wireless monitoring services. The adoption of these devices is also increasing day by day owing to their reliability, effective patient monitoring and increasing awareness in the patients etc.
Moreover, advancement in technology, spending on R&D and fast approval from regulatory authorities to the connected medical devices are contributing to the growth of the market. For instance, in the year 2019 more than 45 new medical devices and technologies were approved by the US FDA. As of June 2020, more than 20 connected devices are sanctioned by the FDA. However, barriers such as high cost, security challenges, and insufficient IT infrastructure in developing economies may hamper market growth.
Key Topics Covered
1 Introduction
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Market Overview
4.1 Introduction
4.2 Global Connected Medical Devices Market Size, by Geography
5 Market Dynamics
5.1 Drivers
5.2 Restraints
5.3 Opportunities
5.4 Trends
6 Market Analysis
6.1 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
6.2 Impact of COVID-19
7 Global Connected Medical Devices Market, By Type
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Connected Capital-Intensive Device
7.3 Connected Physiological Monitor
7.4 Connected Wearable Medical Device
8 Global Connected Medical Devices Market, By Device
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Non-wearable
8.3 Wearable
9 Global Connected Medical Devices Market, By Product
9.1 Introduction
9.2 BP Monitor
9.3 ECG Monitoring Device
9.4 Glucose Monitor
9.5 Heart Rate Monitor
9.6 Insulin Pump
9.7 Portable GPS PERS
9.8 Pulse Oximeter
9.9 Smart Pill Dispenser
10 Global Connected Medical Devices Market, By End-User
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Ambulatory Surgical Centre
10.3 Home Care Setting
10.4 Hospital
10.5 Specialty Clinic
11 Global Connected Medical Devices Market, By Application
11.1 Introduction
11.2 Consumer Monitoring
11.3 Internally Embedded Device
11.4 Stationary Device
11.5 Wearable Device
15 Competitive Scenario
15.1 Merger & Acquisition
15.2 Agreement, Collaboration, & Partnership
15.3 New Product Launch & Enhancement
15.4 Investment & Funding
15.5 Award, Recognition, & Expansion
16 Company Profiles
16.1 GE Healthcare, Inc.
16.2 Medtronic plc
16.3 OMRON Corporation
16.4 Philips Healthcare
16.5 McKesson Corporation
16.6 Fitbit, Inc.
16.7 Johnson & Johnson
16.8 Boston Scientific Corporation
16.9 St. Jude Medical, Inc. (Abbott)
16.10 AgaMatrix, Inc.
16.11 Dexcom
16.12 F. Hoffmann-La Roche
16.13 Polar Electro
16.14 IHealth Labs (Subsidiary of Andon Health)
16.15 Aerotel Medical Systems Ltd.
