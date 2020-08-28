Dublin, Aug. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Influenza Vaccine Market by Age Group, Vaccine Type, Valency, Distribution Channel, Geography and the Impact of COVID-19 (2020-2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Influenza Vaccine Market is segmented on the basis of Age Group, Vaccine Type, Administration Route, Distribution Channel and Region.



Market Dynamics

Drivers

High prevalence of influenza

Increase in government focus on immunization programs

Emerging vaccines

Technological progress in vaccine administration

Restraints

Longer timelines and implementation of stringent regulations

High costs associated with the development of vaccines

Opportunities

High growth prospects in emerging markets

Why buy this report?

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the global Influenza vaccine market. The report includes in-depth qualitative analysis, verifiable data from authentic sources, and projections about market size. The projections are calculated using proven research methodologies.

The report has been compiled through extensive primary and secondary research. The primary research is done through interviews, surveys, and observation of renowned personnel in the industry. The report includes in-depth market analysis using Porter's 5 force model. The impact of COVID-19 on the market is also featured in the report.



Report Highlights

A complete analysis of the market including parent industry

Important market dynamics and trends

Market segmentation

Historical, current, and projected size of the market based on value and volume

Market shares and strategies of key players

Recommendations to companies for strengthening their foothold in the market

Key Topics Covered

1 Introduction

1.1 Objectives of the study

1.2 Market Definition

1.3 Years Considered for the study

1.4 Currency

1.5 Language

1.6 Key Benefits for Shareholders

2 Research Methodology

2.1 Research Process

2.2 Data Collection and Validation

2.2.1 Secondary Research

2.2.2 Primary Research

2.3 Market Assessment

2.3.1 Market Size Estimation

2.3.2 Market Share Analysis

2.4 Assumptions of the Study

2.5 Limitations of the Study

3 Executive Summary

4 Market Overview

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Global Influenza Vaccine Market Size, by Geography

5 Market Dynamics

5.1 Drivers

5.2 Restraints

5.3 Opportunities

5.4 Trends

6 Market Analysis

6.1 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

6.2 Impact of COVID-19

7 Global Influenza Vaccine Market, By Age Group

7.1 Infant Vaccination

7.2 Adolescent Vaccination

7.3 Adult Vaccination

8 Global Influenza Vaccine Market, By Vaccine Type

8.1 Inactivated

8.2 Live Attenuated

8.3 Recombinant

9 Global Influenza Vaccine Market, By Administration Route

9.1 Intramuscular

9.2 Intranasal

10 Global Influenza Vaccine Market, By Distribution Channel

10.1 Hospital & Clinic

10.2 Medical Office

10.3 Retail Pharmacy

10.4 Urgent Care Unit

11 Americas Influenza Vaccine Market

11.1 Argentina

11.2 Brazil

11.3 Canada

11.4 Mexico

11.5 United States

12 Europe, Middle East & Africa Influenza Vaccine Market

12.1 France

12.2 Germany

12.3 Italy

12.4 Netherlands

12.5 Qatar

12.6 Russia

12.7 Saudi Arabia

12.8 South Africa

12.9 Spain

12.10 United Arab Emirates

12.11 United Kingdom

13 Asia-Pacific Influenza Vaccine Market

13.1 Australia

13.2 China

13.3 India

13.4 Indonesia

13.5 Japan

13.6 Malaysia

13.7 Philippines

13.8 South Korea

13.9 Thailand

14 Competitive Scenario

14.1 Merger & Acquisition

14.2 Agreement, Collaboration, & Partnership

14.3 New Product Launch & Enhancement

14.4 Investment & Funding

14.5 Award, Recognition, & Expansion

15 Company Profiles

15.1 Abbott Biologicals B.V.

15.2 AstraZeneca

15.3 BioDiem

15.4 CSL

15.5 Daiichi-Sankyo

15.6 Emergent BioSolutions

15.7 Fluart Innovative Vaccines Kft.

15.8 Gamma Vaccines Pty. Ltd.

15.9 GlaxoSmithKline plc

15.10 Innovio Pharmaceuticals

15.11 Merck & Co. Inc.

15.12 Mylan N.V.

15.13 Pfizer Inc.

15.14 Sanofi SA

15.15 Seqirus GmbH

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/m5qde2

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900