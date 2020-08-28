Dublin, Aug. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) Impact on Immunology Trials - July 2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Since the beginning of March 2020, clinical trial operations were most disrupted as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. This report summarizes the impact on immunology patient, clinical trial logistics, and key opinion leader (KOL) insights on the long-term impact of the pandemic.

Report Scope

  • Global overview of changes to clinical practice and clinical trial logistics in H1 2020 in 8MM (US, EU5, Japan, Canada)
  • Summary of primary research with Immunology Key Opinion Leaders
  • Forward-looking perspective of potential long-term ramifications of COVID pandemic

Key Topics Covered

1 Immunology Trials Disrupted
1.1 Overview of Immunology Trials Disrupted
1.2 Regulatory Guidance Across the 8MM

2 KOL Insights: Continuity of Care

3 KOL Insights: Trial Logistics
3.1 Recruitment
3.2 Conduct in Isolation
3.3 Supply Chain

4 KOL Insights: Trials Looking Forward
4.1 Clinical Trials Disrupted Due to COVID
4.2 Immunology Clinical Trials Resumed

5 Appendix

