Dublin, Aug. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) Impact on Immunology Trials - July 2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Since the beginning of March 2020, clinical trial operations were most disrupted as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. This report summarizes the impact on immunology patient, clinical trial logistics, and key opinion leader (KOL) insights on the long-term impact of the pandemic.
Report Scope
Reasons to Buy
Key Topics Covered
1 Immunology Trials Disrupted
1.1 Overview of Immunology Trials Disrupted
1.2 Regulatory Guidance Across the 8MM
2 KOL Insights: Continuity of Care
3 KOL Insights: Trial Logistics
3.1 Recruitment
3.2 Conduct in Isolation
3.3 Supply Chain
4 KOL Insights: Trials Looking Forward
4.1 Clinical Trials Disrupted Due to COVID
4.2 Immunology Clinical Trials Resumed
5 Appendix
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/5kx76f
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Research and Markets
Dublin, IRELAND
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
22157.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: