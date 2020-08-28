Dublin, Aug. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Molecular Diagnostics Markets in the COVID-19 Era (Markets for Molecular COVID-19 IVD Tests, Respiratory Tests, Blood Screening, Cancer Markers and Other IVD Tests)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Now more than ever, molecular diagnostics are the most important part of in vitro diagnostics. The analyst has, for many years, estimated the size of and forecasted the growth of the worldwide market for molecular diagnostics in all major segments, and does so in this edition as a pandemic has reached developed markets including the United States.
2020 was set to be a year of growth and innovations in molecular diagnostics under any circumstances. New products, higher growth than other in vitro diagnostic categories, continued acceptance of next-generation sequencing methods were driving. Liquid biopsy technologies and the increased use of predictive genetic tests were and still are areas of anticipated revenue growth. The sudden onset of SARS-CoV-2 and the resulting disease COVID-19 put the world's focus on molecular diagnostics in an unexpected way.
This will not be universally the case. In non-COVID-19 testing areas, such as cancer and inherited diseases, molecular diagnostics vendors need to continue to persuade. Here volumes may be reduced by social distancing measures. But they are expected to continue to make progress converting laboratory customers. New technologies such as molecular near-patient and next-generation sequencing are increasingly part of the mix. The report details these trends.
This report provides 2020 market sizing and expected growth to 2025 for the following segments:
- COVID-19 Molecular IVD Test Market (Full Year 2020 Projected and Market 2H 2020)
- COVID-19 Molecular IVD Test Market North America
- COVID-19 Molecular IVD Test Market Europe
- COVID-19 Molecular IVD Test Market Asia-Pacific
- COVID-19 Molecular IVD Test Market Rest of World
- Infectious Disease Markets, including:
- Hepatitis
- HIV
- Respiratory
- HAIs and Sepsis Tests
- TB
- Sexually Transmitted Diseases
- NAT Blood Testing
- Molecular Histology
- Molecular Cancer Testing
- Molecular Transplantation Testing
- Inherited Disease Testing
- NIPT
- Inherited
- Thrombophilia
- Pharmacogenomics
There has also been a huge influx of product introductions from small, obscure companies. These have mostly targeted the low end of the price range and often had poor performance, while a small number of high-end automated systems are mostly limited to certain segments of the market, such as independent reference laboratories and centralized hospital laboratories. Low-quality products from fly-by-night companies are the predictable result of the shortages and the relatively basic resources needed to produce mediocre antibody test kits with a low level of quality control. A few major companies are seeing the most test runs, particularly in the United States.
COVID-19 testing has also been a bit of a double-edged sword for labs generally, for in vitro diagnostics and for molecular tests. Boosting volumes in infectious disease have been notably paired with drops due to social distancing measures and hospital surgical postponements. What is the result? The report helps to sort out the array of news and reports about the current state of molecular diagnostics, reasonable global estimates for COVID, and the impact of COVID-19 on the rest of molecular testing.
The report covers the global markets. For All Markets, the analyst provides the following:
- Impacts of COVID-19 on Market Segments
- Regional Market Distribution
- Profiles of Top Companies
- Major Companies with COVID-19 Tests
- Other Companies with COVID-19 Tests
- HIV Products on the Market
- Transplantation Products on the Market
- The Increasing Role of Next-Generation Sequencing
- Trends - Lab Automation and Molecular Diagnostics
- Trends - CRISPR
- Trends - Artificial Intelligence
- Company Profiles
The analyst has monitored 2020 secondary sources, trade publications, medical journals, government websites and policy documents, as well as financial statements from vendors to assess the market impact of COVID-19. In addition, the analyst has been tracking lab volumes with a survey since mid-April, and the analyst U.S. MasterFile product was used to keep track of instrument trends.
Key Topics Covered
Chapter One: Executive Summary
- COVID-19 Testing
- Hundreds of Tests on The Market, U.S. Labs Settle on a Few
- Emerging Trends Influencing the Market Landscape
- Reimbursement Environment
- Regulatory Status of Laboratory Developed Tests (LDTs)
- The Global Molecular Diagnostics Market in the Era of COVID-19
- Next-Generation Sequencing on the Rise
- Molecular Diagnostics Markets
Chapter Two: COVID-19
- Hundreds of Tests on The Market, U.S. Labs Settle on a Few
- Regional Variance in Cases and Testing
- Other COVID-19 RT-PCR Tests
- Testing trends, recommendations, consensus taking shape
Chapter Three: Sequencing, CRISPR, Automation, and Other Trends
- Sequencing
- COVID and NGS
- Inherited Disease
- Companion Diagnostics
- Outlook For NGS
- Evolving Informatics Solutions in Clinical Sequencing
- Sample Preparation and Quality Control
- Lab Automation and Molecular Diagnostics
- CRISPR and Molecular Diagnostics
- CRISPR and COVID-19
- Microbiome and Molecular Diagnostics
- Artificial Intelligence
Chapter Four: Markets for Molecular Infectious Disease Diagnostics
- Global Market Overview
- Repiratory Diseases
- COVID-19 Impact
- Mycobacteria/Tuberculosis
- COVID-19 Impact
- Product Developments
- Hospital-Acquired Infections (HAIs)
- COVID-19 Impact
- COVID as a hospital infection?
- Product Developments
- Size and Growth of the Market
- Sexualty Transmitted Infections: CT/NG, Others
- COVID-19 Impact
- HPV
- Eliminating HPV Threat: Lancet Public Health Study
- COVID-19 Impact
- HPV Vaccine and Market Effects
- Product Developments
- Size and Growth of Market
- Hepatitis
- Hepatitis Types
- New HCV Screening Guidelines
- COVID-19 Impact
- Product Developments
- Tranisition to Molecular POC
- Size and Growth of the Market
- HIV
- New Guidelines
- COVID-19 Impact
- Product Developments
- Size and Growth of the Market
Chapter Five: Markets for Molecular Blood Screening Diagnostics
- COVID-19 Impact
- Other Trends
- Declining Blood Transfusions in Developed Markets
- Growing Demand in Developing Nations
- New Infectious Disease Threats and Assay Introductions
- Nucleic Acid Testing Markets for Blood Screening
- Size and Growth of the Market
Chapter Six: Markets for Molecular Histology and Cytology Diagnostics
- In Situ Hybridization (ISH)
- Histology Automation
- Prenatal Testing Moving from FISH to NIPT
- Size and Growth of the Market
Chapter Seven: Markets for Molecular Cancer Diagnostics
- COVID-19 Impact
- Other Trends
- Predictive Biomarker Tests for Identifying Drug-Gene Match
- Liquid Biopsy
- Relevant DNA/RNA Variants
- Lung Cancer Study Provides Justification for MDx
- Cancer Rates
- Product Developments
- Size and Growth of the Market
- U.S. Reimbursement Structure
- Cancer Molecular Diagnostics Markets, Europe
- Reimbursement Structure, Challenges and Recent Activity
- Cancer Molecular Diagnostics Markets, APAC
- Japan
- China
- Reimbursement Environment in India
- ASEAN
Chapter Eight: Markets for Molecular Transplant Diagnostics
- COVID-19 Impact
- Other Trends
- Role of NGS Increasing
- Competitive Situation in Transplantation Diagnostics
- Immucor
- Qiagen
- CareDX
- ThermoFisher
- GeneDX
- Omixon
- Biofortuna
- Size and Growth of the Molecular Transplant Diagnostics Market
Chapter Nine: Markets for Molecular Inherited Diseases Diagnostics
- COVID-19 Impact
- Trends in the Market
- Pilot Program Baby Bear in the United States
- China
- India
- Thrombophilia and Coagulation Markers
- Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing (NIPT)
- Product Developments
- Promising NIPT Studies
- Other Tests
- Autism
- Seizures
- Alzheimer's Disease
- Cardiovascular Disease
- Psychiatric Disorders
- Size and Growth of the Market
Chapter Ten: Company Profiles
- 3B BlackBio Biotech India Ltd
- ARUP Laboratories
- Abbott Diagnostics
- Advanced Cell Diagnostics
- Agena Bioscience
- Agendia BV
- Agilent
- altona Diagnostics GmbH
- Amoy Diagnostics
- Amoy Dx
- Anitoa
- AnyGenes
- Applied DNA Sci
- Applied Spectral Imaging
- Asuragen
- BGI
- BGI Genomics Co. Ltd
- Beckman Coulter
- Becton, Dickinson & Co.
- Berry Genomics
- Bio-Rad
- BioCore Co., Ltd.
- BioGX
- BioMerieux
- Biocartis
- Biomeme
- Bioneer
- Bioperfectus Technologies Co. Ltd
- Bruker
- CTK Biotech
- Care DX
- Cepheid
- Chroma Code
- Coyote Bioscience
- Credo Dx BioMed
- DNA XPERTS
- Danaher
- DiaCarta, Inc.
- DiaSorin Molecular LLC
- Diagnostics for the Real World Ltd
- Dian Biotechnology Co., Ltd
- EasyDiagnosis Biomedicine Co., Ltd
- Eiken Chemical
- Enzo Biochem
- Eurobio
- Euroimmun US Inc.
- Fluidigm
- GenMark
- GenScript,
- Gencurix, Inc.
- GeneMatrix, Inc.
- Genesystems (Pall sub)
- Genetic PCR Signatures Limited
- Genomictree, Inc.,
- Genotypic Technology Pvt
- gerbion GmbH & Co.
- Gnomegen LLC
- Greiner Bio-One GmbH
- Grifols
- Haitai Biological Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd
- Hologic
- Illumina
- Immucor
- Leica Biosystems
- Maccura Biotechnology
- Medical & Biological Laboratories Co., Ltd
- Meridian Biosciences
- Mesa Biotech Inc.
- MobiDiag
- Molbio Dx
- Myriad Genetics
- Nanostring
- Neogenomics
- NeuromoDX
- Osang Healthcare
- Oxford Nanopore
- Perkin Elmer
- PlexBio Co., Ltd.
- PreciGenome LLC
- Prescient Medicine
- Primerdesign Ltd.
- Promega
- Promis
- Qiagen
- QuantuMDx
- Quidel
- Rheonix
- Rheonix, Inc.
- Roche
- Roche Molecular Systems, Inc. (RMS)
- Sansure Biotech, Inc.
- Seasun
- Seegene
- Seegene, Inc.
- Shahai GeneoDx Biotechnology Co., Ltd
- SolGent Co., Ltd
- Thermo
- Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.
- Vela
- Veracyte
- Veredus Labs
- Vircell, S.L.
- Wuxi Shenrui Bio-pharmaceuticals Co. Ltd
- Zymo Research
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/9eza8i
