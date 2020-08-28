Dublin, Aug. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Molecular Diagnostics Markets in the COVID-19 Era (Markets for Molecular COVID-19 IVD Tests, Respiratory Tests, Blood Screening, Cancer Markers and Other IVD Tests)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Now more than ever, molecular diagnostics are the most important part of in vitro diagnostics. The analyst has, for many years, estimated the size of and forecasted the growth of the worldwide market for molecular diagnostics in all major segments, and does so in this edition as a pandemic has reached developed markets including the United States.

2020 was set to be a year of growth and innovations in molecular diagnostics under any circumstances. New products, higher growth than other in vitro diagnostic categories, continued acceptance of next-generation sequencing methods were driving. Liquid biopsy technologies and the increased use of predictive genetic tests were and still are areas of anticipated revenue growth. The sudden onset of SARS-CoV-2 and the resulting disease COVID-19 put the world's focus on molecular diagnostics in an unexpected way.

This will not be universally the case. In non-COVID-19 testing areas, such as cancer and inherited diseases, molecular diagnostics vendors need to continue to persuade. Here volumes may be reduced by social distancing measures. But they are expected to continue to make progress converting laboratory customers. New technologies such as molecular near-patient and next-generation sequencing are increasingly part of the mix. The report details these trends.

This report provides 2020 market sizing and expected growth to 2025 for the following segments:

COVID-19 Molecular IVD Test Market (Full Year 2020 Projected and Market 2H 2020) COVID-19 Molecular IVD Test Market North America COVID-19 Molecular IVD Test Market Europe COVID-19 Molecular IVD Test Market Asia-Pacific COVID-19 Molecular IVD Test Market Rest of World

Infectious Disease Markets, including: Hepatitis HIV Respiratory HAIs and Sepsis Tests TB Sexually Transmitted Diseases

NAT Blood Testing

Molecular Histology

Molecular Cancer Testing

Molecular Transplantation Testing

Inherited Disease Testing NIPT Inherited Thrombophilia Pharmacogenomics



There has also been a huge influx of product introductions from small, obscure companies. These have mostly targeted the low end of the price range and often had poor performance, while a small number of high-end automated systems are mostly limited to certain segments of the market, such as independent reference laboratories and centralized hospital laboratories. Low-quality products from fly-by-night companies are the predictable result of the shortages and the relatively basic resources needed to produce mediocre antibody test kits with a low level of quality control. A few major companies are seeing the most test runs, particularly in the United States.



COVID-19 testing has also been a bit of a double-edged sword for labs generally, for in vitro diagnostics and for molecular tests. Boosting volumes in infectious disease have been notably paired with drops due to social distancing measures and hospital surgical postponements. What is the result? The report helps to sort out the array of news and reports about the current state of molecular diagnostics, reasonable global estimates for COVID, and the impact of COVID-19 on the rest of molecular testing.



The report covers the global markets. For All Markets, the analyst provides the following:

Impacts of COVID-19 on Market Segments

Regional Market Distribution

Profiles of Top Companies

Major Companies with COVID-19 Tests

Other Companies with COVID-19 Tests

HIV Products on the Market

Transplantation Products on the Market

The Increasing Role of Next-Generation Sequencing

Trends - Lab Automation and Molecular Diagnostics

Trends - CRISPR

Trends - Artificial Intelligence

Company Profiles

The analyst has monitored 2020 secondary sources, trade publications, medical journals, government websites and policy documents, as well as financial statements from vendors to assess the market impact of COVID-19. In addition, the analyst has been tracking lab volumes with a survey since mid-April, and the analyst U.S. MasterFile product was used to keep track of instrument trends.



Key Topics Covered

Chapter One: Executive Summary



COVID-19 Testing

Hundreds of Tests on The Market, U.S. Labs Settle on a Few

Emerging Trends Influencing the Market Landscape

Reimbursement Environment

Regulatory Status of Laboratory Developed Tests (LDTs)

The Global Molecular Diagnostics Market in the Era of COVID-19

Next-Generation Sequencing on the Rise

Molecular Diagnostics Markets

Chapter Two: COVID-19

Hundreds of Tests on The Market, U.S. Labs Settle on a Few

Regional Variance in Cases and Testing

Other COVID-19 RT-PCR Tests

Testing trends, recommendations, consensus taking shape

Chapter Three: Sequencing, CRISPR, Automation, and Other Trends

Sequencing

COVID and NGS

Inherited Disease

Companion Diagnostics

Outlook For NGS

Evolving Informatics Solutions in Clinical Sequencing

Sample Preparation and Quality Control

Lab Automation and Molecular Diagnostics

CRISPR and Molecular Diagnostics

CRISPR and COVID-19

Microbiome and Molecular Diagnostics

Artificial Intelligence

Chapter Four: Markets for Molecular Infectious Disease Diagnostics

Global Market Overview

Repiratory Diseases

COVID-19 Impact

Mycobacteria/Tuberculosis

COVID-19 Impact

Product Developments

Hospital-Acquired Infections (HAIs)

COVID-19 Impact

COVID as a hospital infection?

Product Developments

Size and Growth of the Market

Sexualty Transmitted Infections: CT/NG, Others

COVID-19 Impact

HPV

Eliminating HPV Threat: Lancet Public Health Study

COVID-19 Impact

HPV Vaccine and Market Effects

Product Developments

Size and Growth of Market

Hepatitis

Hepatitis Types

New HCV Screening Guidelines

COVID-19 Impact

Product Developments

Tranisition to Molecular POC

Size and Growth of the Market

HIV

New Guidelines

COVID-19 Impact

Product Developments

Size and Growth of the Market

Chapter Five: Markets for Molecular Blood Screening Diagnostics

COVID-19 Impact

Other Trends

Declining Blood Transfusions in Developed Markets

Growing Demand in Developing Nations

New Infectious Disease Threats and Assay Introductions

Nucleic Acid Testing Markets for Blood Screening

Size and Growth of the Market

Chapter Six: Markets for Molecular Histology and Cytology Diagnostics

In Situ Hybridization (ISH)

Histology Automation

Prenatal Testing Moving from FISH to NIPT

Size and Growth of the Market

Chapter Seven: Markets for Molecular Cancer Diagnostics

COVID-19 Impact

Other Trends

Predictive Biomarker Tests for Identifying Drug-Gene Match

Liquid Biopsy

Relevant DNA/RNA Variants

Lung Cancer Study Provides Justification for MDx

Cancer Rates

Product Developments

Size and Growth of the Market

U.S. Reimbursement Structure

Cancer Molecular Diagnostics Markets, Europe

Reimbursement Structure, Challenges and Recent Activity

Cancer Molecular Diagnostics Markets, APAC

Japan

China

Reimbursement Environment in India

ASEAN

Chapter Eight: Markets for Molecular Transplant Diagnostics

COVID-19 Impact

Other Trends

Role of NGS Increasing

Competitive Situation in Transplantation Diagnostics

Immucor

Qiagen

CareDX

ThermoFisher

GeneDX

Omixon

Biofortuna

Size and Growth of the Molecular Transplant Diagnostics Market

Chapter Nine: Markets for Molecular Inherited Diseases Diagnostics

COVID-19 Impact

Trends in the Market

Pilot Program Baby Bear in the United States

China

India

Thrombophilia and Coagulation Markers

Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing (NIPT)

Product Developments

Promising NIPT Studies

Other Tests

Autism

Seizures

Alzheimer's Disease

Cardiovascular Disease

Psychiatric Disorders

Size and Growth of the Market

