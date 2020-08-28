NEW YORK, Aug. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 1847 Holdings LLC (OTC: EFSH), a publicly traded holding company platform that combines the attractive attributes of private, lower-middle market businesses with the liquidity and transparency of a publicly traded company, today announced that its common stock was approved for quotation on the OTC Markets Group, Inc.’s OTCQB® tier Venture Market (the “OTCQB”) under the symbol “EFSH” effective as of the open of trading on August 28, 2020.



“Uplisting to the OTCQB is an important milestone in 1847 Holdings' history,” stated Ellery W. Roberts, CEO. “We believe that the broader exposure afforded by the OTCQB will increase our visibility within the investment community and assist in broadening our stockholder base.”

The OTCQB is a venture market operated by the OTC Markets Group, Inc. and is designed for developing companies in the U.S. and abroad. To be eligible for quotation on the OTCQB, companies must be current in their reporting and undergo an annual verification and management certification process. Companies must also meet a minimum bid price test and other financial conditions. The OTCQB is recognized by the Securities and Exchange Commission as an established public market and provides current public information to investors that need to analyze, value, and trade securities.

Roberts added, “This latest milestone quickly follows the successful spin off of our 1847 Goedeker subsidiary, which completed its IPO on the NYSE American at the end of July. With increased investor visibility afforded by our uplisting, I believe we are in a great position to grow our portfolio and our portfolio companies. We want to thank our shareholders for their continued support as we continue to execute on our vision for building shareholder value.”

About 1847 Holdings LLC

1847 Holdings LLC (OTC: EFSH) is a publicly traded partnership that combines the most attractive attributes of owning private, lower-middle market businesses with the liquidity and transparency of a publicly traded company. 1847 Holdings seeks to generate returns for shareholders in the future through consistent, annual distributions of operating subsidiary income and capital appreciation resulting from the timely sale of operating subsidiaries.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain information about 1847 Holdings’ view of its future expectations, plans and prospects that constitute forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements are based on our management’s beliefs, assumptions and expectations of our future economic performance, taking into account the information currently available to it. These statements are not statements of historical fact. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of factors, risks and uncertainties, some of which are not currently known to us, that may cause our actual results, performance or financial condition to be materially different from the expectations of future results, performance or financial position. Our actual results may differ materially from the results discussed in forward-looking statements. Factors that might cause such a difference include but are not limited to the risks set forth in “Risk Factors” included in our SEC filings.

