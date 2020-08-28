Dublin, Aug. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Commercial Aircraft Avionic Systems - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The publisher brings years of research experience to the 8th edition of this report. The 109-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Global Commercial Aircraft Avionic Systems Market to Reach $26.3 Billion by 2027



Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Commercial Aircraft Avionic Systems estimated at US$19.2 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$26.3 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.6% over the period 2020-2027.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $5.7 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 4.3% CAGR



The Commercial Aircraft Avionic Systems market in the U.S. is estimated at US$5.7 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$4.6 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 4.3% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.4% and 3.6% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.8% CAGR.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others:

Cobham PLC

Curtiss-Wright Corporation

Elbit Systems Ltd.

Garmin International, Inc.

GE Aviation

Honeywell International, Inc.

L3 Technologies, Inc.

Rockwell Collins, Inc.

Thales Group

Universal Avionics System Corporation

Zodiac Aerospace

Key Topics Covered:



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW



Global Competitor Market Shares

Commercial Aircraft Avionic Systems Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



IV. COMPETITION



Total Companies Profiled: 47

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/oymhuf

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900