Company Announcement

Company Announcement no. 20 – 28-08-2020 Odense, August 28, 2020

Financial reporting for Danish Aerospace Company A/S - 2021

Danish Aerospace Company A/S expects to issue financial statements as well as have the General Assembly on the following dates in 2021:

Publication of Annual Report March 9, 2021

Annual General Assembly April 12, 2021

Publication of 2021 Interim report August 24, 2021

The Company must be notified in writing of Items for the General Assembly (April 21, 2021) agenda no later than March 1, 2021.

The Information is also available on the company’s website: https://www.danishaerospace.com/en/investor-relations

Note: This is a translation of the corresponding Company Announcement in Danish. In case of discrepancies between the Danish wording and the English translation, the Danish wording prevails.

For further information:

Danish Aerospace Company A/S:

Chairman: Niels Heering

Mobil: +45 40 17 75 31

Mail: nh@gorrissenfederspiel.com

CEO Thomas A.E. Andersen

Mobil: +45 40 29 41 62

Mail: ta@danishaerospace.com

Certified Adviser:

Gert Mortensen, Partner

Baker Tilly Corporate Finance P/S

Poul Bundgaards Vej 1

DK-2500 Valby

Tlf.: +45 33 45 10 00

www.bakertilly.dk

About Danish Aerospace Company A/S:

Danish Aerospace Company (DAC) is a high-tech company operating in the area of advanced medical instrumentation and other engineering fields primarily within space applications. Our products are based on many years of specialized research and development. These consist of developing, integrating, and applying new as well as established medical technologies to the challenges of functioning and remaining reliable in space. These products and services bring the potential of space research and experience from space operations down to Earth for the benefit of all Mankind.

Danish Aerospace Company employs engineers and technicians who deliver full engineering, production and technical services for our customers. We have specialized in customer specific design, development, manufacturing, certification, maintenance, testing, and operations.

The company has developed five generations respiratory equipment for spaceflight, cycle ergometers for astronauts countermeasures, adapted several commercial medical equipment for spaceflight and has participated in the development of the minus eighty degree Celsius freezers.

The Company’s quality system is certified in obligation to BS EN ISO 9001:2015, BS EN 9100:2018 technically equivalent to AS9100D that are the acknowledged standard in the area.