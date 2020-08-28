A new operator, Park Falls Development, is in the process of starting up pulp and paper production at the former Flambeau River Papers mill in Park Falls, Wisconsin, USA, which was shut down for financial reasons in September 2019.



Borregaard has entered into a three-year agreement for the supply of lignin raw material coming from Park Falls. The annual quantities will be approximately 40,000 metric tonnes dry substance, and deliveries to Borregaard are expected to start gradually during September. The lignin from Park Falls is extracted by calcium sulphite pulping, and the main wood species used is birch.

- We are pleased to once again have access to the lignin from Park Falls, which will complement our offering to the industrial and construction industries in the North American market. This will bring our current global lignin capacity close to 400,000 tonnes, says Tom Erik Foss-Jacobsen, Executive Vice President BioSolutions.

