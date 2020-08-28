Foresight 4 VCT plc

Allotment of Ordinary Shares

The Board announces that on 28 August 2020 1,111,024 Ordinary Shares of 1p each in the Company were allotted under the Company’s Dividend Reinvestment Scheme at 53.0p per share.

Application has been made for the admission of the 1,111,024 Ordinary Shares to the Official List of the UK Listing Authority and to trading on the London Stock Exchange plc’s market for listed securities for admission on 7 September 2020.

Following this allotment of shares the Company now has 194,420,778 Ordinary Shares in issue.

For further information please contact:

Gary Fraser, Foresight Group: 0203 667 8181