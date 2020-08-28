Dublin, Aug. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Oculoplastic Surgery Market - Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2020 - 2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Oculoplastic Surgery Market is expected to register a CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period. This is attributing to an increasing number of eye-related disorders, growing number of age-related oculoplastic surgeries and technological advancements. Oculoplastic surgeries are used to change and improve the appearance of the patients and these procedures are carried out around eyelid, orbit or face.



With the growing aging population, there will be increasing disorders related to face, eyelid and thus results in promoting the market. Moreover, a rise in consumer awareness, a growing urban population, availability of multiple surgical procedures and rising number of plastic surgeons across the globe is also promoting the growth of the oculoplastic surgery market. However, the high cost of surgeries and lack of reimbursement policies may hamper the market to a certain extent.



Key Market Trends



Eyelid Surgery in Oculoplastic Surgery is Expected to Witness a Healthy Growth in Future



Eyelid surgeries are expected to witness healthy growth in the future attributing to the growing number of eye-related disorders worldwide. For instance, as per the American Society of Plastic Surgeons, an estimate of 1.3 million eyelid procedures was carried out in 2017, globally. Eyelid surgeries are also called eye lift and blepharoplasty where an excess of skin is removed from the upper eyelid and reduces bagginess from the lower eyelid. Moreover, the rising aging population across the globe is more prone to various vision impairment problems such as blurry vision, wrinkles near eyes and sagging upper eyelids, this results in the adoption of oculoplastic surgery and further promotes the segment growth.



North America is Expected to Hold a Significant Share in the Market and Expected to do Same in the Forecast Period



North America expected to hold a significant market share in the global Oculoplastic Surgery Market due to the increasing aging population, rising disposable income, willingness to spend on aesthetic surgeries with a rising number of surgeries. As per, American Society of Plastic Surgeons in 2017, around 17 million plastic surgery procedures were performed in the United States leading to boost the market in this region. Moreover, growing medical tourism, increasing healthcare expenditure and the presence of well-established healthcare infrastructure is also fueling the growth of the overall regional market to a large extent.



Competitive Landscape



The Oculoplastic Surgery Market is moderately competitive and consists of several major players. Some of the companies which are currently dominating the market are Sklar Surgical Instruments, TEKNO-MEDICAL Optik-Chirurgie GmbH, Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc., Integra Life Science, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Blink Medical Ltd., Karl Storz, Bolton Surgical Ltd., Stanford Health Care, and Blink Medical Ltd.



Key Topics Covered:



1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Assumptions

1.2 Scope of the Study



2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Increasing Number of Eye Related Disorder

4.2.2 Growing Number of Age-Related Oculoplastic Surgeries

4.2.3 Technological Advancement

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 High Cost of Surgeries and Lack of Reimbursement

4.4 Porter's Five Force Analysis

4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry



5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Procedure Type

5.1.1 Eyelid Surgery

5.1.2 Brow Lift & Forehead Lift

5.1.3 Face Lift

5.1.4 Pediatric Oculoplastic surgery

5.1.5 Others

5.2 By End User

5.2.1 Hospitals

5.2.2 Ambulatory Surgical Centers

5.2.3 Others

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 North America

5.3.1.1 United States

5.3.1.2 Canada

5.3.1.3 Mexico

5.3.2 Europe

5.3.2.1 Germany

5.3.2.2 United Kingdom

5.3.2.3 France

5.3.2.4 Italy

5.3.2.5 Spain

5.3.2.6 Rest of Europe

5.3.3 Asia-Pacific

5.3.3.1 China

5.3.3.2 Japan

5.3.3.3 India

5.3.3.4 Australia

5.3.3.5 South Korea

5.3.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.3.4 Middle-East and Africa

5.3.4.1 GCC

5.3.4.2 South Africa

5.3.4.3 Rest of Middle-East and Africa

5.3.5 South America

5.3.5.1 Brazil

5.3.5.2 Argentina

5.3.5.3 Rest of South America



6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 TEKNO-MEDICAL Optik-Chirurgie GmbH

6.1.2 Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc.

6.1.3 Integra Life Science

6.1.4 B. Braun Melsungen AG

6.1.5 Blink Medical Ltd.

6.1.6 Karl Storz

6.1.7 Bolton Surgical Ltd.

6.1.8 Stanford Health Care

6.1.9 Blink Medical Ltd.



7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS



