Dublin, Aug. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Drill Collar Market - Growth, Trends, and Forecasts (2020 - 2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The drill collar market is expected to register a CAGR of over 1% during the forecast period of 2020-2025. Factors, such as increased exploration activity and focus on development of new oil and gas fields, are expected to help drive the market for drill collar. However, the volatile nature of oil prices in recent years led to decreased exploration activity causing a slowdown of the drill collar systems market.
Key Market Trends
Onshore to Dominate the Market
North America to Dominate the Market Growth
Competitive Landscape
The global drill collar market is highly fragmented, with numerous accounting for the market share. Some of the key players include Hunting PLC, Vigor Drilling, National Oilwell Varco (NOV), Schlumberger Limited, American Oilfeild Tools, Workstrings International, and International Drilling Services Ltd (IDS), among others.
Reasons to Purchase this report:
Key Topics Covered:
1 INTRODUCTION
2 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
3 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
4 MARKET OVERVIEW
4.1 Introduction
4.2 Market Size and Demand Forecast in USD billion, till 2025
4.3 Active Rig Count, till 2019
4.4 Historic and Demand Forecast of Upstream CAPEX in USD billion, by Onshore and Offshore, 2017-2025
4.5 Recent Trends and Developments
4.6 Market Dynamics
4.6.1 Drivers
4.6.2 Restraints
4.7 Supply Chain Analysis
4.8 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
4.8.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.8.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers
4.8.3 Threat of New Entrants
4.8.4 Threat of Substitutes Products and Services
4.8.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 Type
5.1.1 Standard Steel Drill Collar
5.1.2 Non-magnetic Drill Collar
5.2 Deployment
5.2.1 Onshore
5.2.2 Offshore
5.3 Geography
5.3.1 North America
5.3.2 Europe
5.3.3 Asia-Pacific
5.3.4 South America
5.3.5 Middle-East and Africa
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Mergers and Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements
6.2 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players
6.3 Company Profiles
6.3.1 Hunting PLC
6.3.2 China Vigor Drilling Oil Tools and Equipment Co. Ltd
6.3.3 International Drilling Services Ltd (IDS)
6.3.4 Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment AG
6.3.5 National Oilwell Varco Inc. (NOV)
6.3.6 Schlumberger Limited
6.3.7 Zhong Yuan Special Steel Co. Ltd
6.3.8 American Oilfield Tools Inc.
6.3.9 Workstrings International
6.3.10 Texas Steel Conversion Inc. (TSC)
6.3.11 Challenger International Inc.
7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
