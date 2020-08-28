Dallas, Texas, Aug. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The “Global Transdermal Drug Delivery System Market Size 2020, By Test (Transdermal Patches, Transdermal Semisolids) Application (Pain Management, Hormonal Applications, Central Nervous System Disorders, Cardiovascular Diseases, Other Applications) Region and Forecast 2021 to 2028” study provides an elaborative view of historic, present and forecasted market estimates.

Adroit Market Research report on global catheter stabilization devices market gives a holistic view of the market from 2018 to 2028, which includes factors such as market drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges. The market has been studied for historic years from 2018 to 2019, with the base year of estimation as 2020 and forecast from 2021 to 2028. The report covers the current status and future traits of the market at global as well as country level. In addition, the study also assesses the market competition with company positioning based on their product portfolio, geographic footprint, strategic initiatives and overall revenue. Prominent players operating in the global Catheter Stabilization Devices market have been studied in detail.

The global transdermal drug delivery system market is projected to reach USD 8,117 million by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 4.7%. Enhancing bioavailability via bypassing first pass metabolism, improving tolerability and dosing, minimizing pharmaco-kinetic peaks and troughs and increasing patient compliance in continuous delivery are some of the factors driving the growth of the global transdermal drug delivery system (TDDS) market.

Transdermal drug delivery systems offer several important advantages over more traditional approaches, including longer duration of action resulting in a reduction in dosing frequency, increased convenience to administer drugs which would otherwise require frequent dosing, improved bioavailability, more uniform plasma levels, reduced side effects and improved therapy due to maintenance of plasma levels up to the end of the dosing interval, flexibility of terminating the drug administration by simply removing the patch from the skin, improved patient compliance and comfort via non-invasive, painless and simple application. Moreover, itching, and local edema can be caused by the drug, the adhesive, or other excipients in the patch formulation may hinder the market growth.

The global transdermal drug delivery system market is categorized based on type and application. By type, transdermal patch is set to grow at a highest pace due to increased bioavailability. Application wise, the pain management segment is projected to account for the largest market share owing to its raising application in cancer pain management.

In 2020, North America was the largest market for transdermal drug delivery system owing to rising prevalence of targeted diseases. Moreover, Asia Pacific is projected to grow at a highest pace during the forecast period. Key players of the global transdermal drug delivery system market include Hisamitsu Pharmaceutical, Novartis, Mylan, UCB, Boehringer Ingelheim, GlaxoSmithKline, Johnson & Johnson, Endo International, 3M Company and Purdue Pharma among others.

