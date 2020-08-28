Dublin, Aug. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Music Recording Global Market Report 2020-30: COVID-19 Impact and Recovery" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report provides strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global music recording market as it emerges from the COVID-19 shut down.



The global music recording market is expected to decline from $57.3 billion in 2019 to $55.8 billion in 2020 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of -2.7%. The decline is mainly due to economic slowdown across countries owing to the COVID-19 outbreak and the measures to contain it. The market is then expected to recover and grow at a CAGR of 6% from 2021 and reach $66.5 billion in 2023.



Where is the largest and fastest growing market for the music recording? How does the market relate to the overall economy, demography and other similar markets? What forces will shape the market going forward? The Music Recording market global report answers all these questions and many more.



The report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider music recording market, and compares it with other markets.

The market characteristics section of the report defines and explains the market.

The market size section gives the market size ($b) covering both the historic growth of the market, the impact of the Covid 19 virus and forecasting its recovery.

Market segmentations break down market into sub markets.

The regional and country breakdowns section gives an analysis of the market in each geography and the size of the market by geography and compares their historic and forecast growth. It covers the impact and recovery trajectory of Covid 19 for all regions, key developed countries and major emerging markets.

Competitive landscape gives a description of the competitive nature of the market, market shares, and a description of the leading companies. Key financial deals which have shaped the market in recent years are identified.

The trends and strategies section analyses the shape of the market as it emerges from the crisis and suggests how companies can grow as the market recovers.

The music recording market section of the report gives context. It compares the music recording market with other segments of the film and music market by size and growth, historic and forecast. It analyses GDP proportion, expenditure per capita, music recording indicators comparison.

Asia Pacific was the largest region in the global music recording market, accounting for 34% of the market in 2019. North America was the second largest region accounting for 31% of the global music recording market. Africa was the smallest region in the global music recording market.



Wearable technology such as gloves and jackets are being used by artists during live performances. Wearable technologies are accessories such as clothing, headgear and gloves etc. These devices are self-equipped to connect with machines without human intervention. Devices such as Sound Brenner Pulse help performers stick to a rhythm. This is also equipped with exercises to enhance artists' rhythm, speed, accuracy and endurance. Other technology variants such as Drumpants, MI.MU are also widely used in the music recording industry.



The music recording industry market consists of the revenues from the production and distribution of musical recordings, from publishing music, or from providing sound recording and related services earned by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that are in the music recording industry.



Companies Mentioned



Universal Music Group

Sony Music

Warner Music

