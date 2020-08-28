Dublin, Aug. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Music Recording Global Market Report 2020-30: COVID-19 Impact and Recovery" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report provides strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global music recording market as it emerges from the COVID-19 shut down.
The global music recording market is expected to decline from $57.3 billion in 2019 to $55.8 billion in 2020 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of -2.7%. The decline is mainly due to economic slowdown across countries owing to the COVID-19 outbreak and the measures to contain it. The market is then expected to recover and grow at a CAGR of 6% from 2021 and reach $66.5 billion in 2023.
Asia Pacific was the largest region in the global music recording market, accounting for 34% of the market in 2019. North America was the second largest region accounting for 31% of the global music recording market. Africa was the smallest region in the global music recording market.
Wearable technology such as gloves and jackets are being used by artists during live performances. Wearable technologies are accessories such as clothing, headgear and gloves etc. These devices are self-equipped to connect with machines without human intervention. Devices such as Sound Brenner Pulse help performers stick to a rhythm. This is also equipped with exercises to enhance artists' rhythm, speed, accuracy and endurance. Other technology variants such as Drumpants, MI.MU are also widely used in the music recording industry.
The music recording industry market consists of the revenues from the production and distribution of musical recordings, from publishing music, or from providing sound recording and related services earned by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that are in the music recording industry.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
2. Report Structure
3. Music Recording Market Characteristics
3.1. Market Definition
3.2. Key Segmentations
4. Music Recording Market Product Analysis
4.1. Leading Products/ Services
4.2. Key Features and Differentiators
4.3. Development Products
5. Music Recording Market Supply Chain
5.1. Supply Chain
5.2. Distribution
5.3. End Customers
6. Music Recording Market Customer Information
6.1. Customer Preferences
6.2. End Use Market Size and Growth
7. Music Recording Market Trends And Strategies
8. Music Recording Market Size And Growth
8.1. Market Size
8.2. Historic Market Growth, Value ($ Billion)
8.2.1. Drivers Of The Market
8.2.2. Restraints On The Market
8.3. Forecast Market Growth, Value ($ Billion)
8.3.1. Drivers Of The Market
8.3.2. Restraints On The Market
9. Music Recording Market Regional Analysis
9.1. Global Music Recording Market, 2019, By Region, Value ($ Billion)
9.2. Global Music Recording Market, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, Historic And Forecast, By Region
9.3. Global Music Recording Market, Growth And Market Share Comparison, By Region
10. Music Recording Market Segmentation
10.1. Global Music Recording Market, Segmentation By Type, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion
10.2. Global Music Recording Market, Segmentation By Application, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion
10.3. Global Music Recording Market, Segmentation By End-User, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion
10.4. Global Music Recording Market, Segmentation By Genre, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion
11. Music Recording Market Metrics
11.1. Music Recording Market Size, Percentage Of GDP, 2015-2023, Global
11.2. Per Capita Average Music Recording Market Expenditure, 2015-2023, Global
12. Asia-Pacific Music Recording Market
13. Western Europe Music Recording Market
14. Eastern Europe Music Recording Market
15. North America Music Recording Market
16. South America Music Recording Market
17. Middle East Music Recording Market
18. Africa Music Recording Market
19. Music Recording Market Competitive Landscape
19.1. Competitive Market Overview
19.2. Market Shares
19.3. Company Profiles
19.3.1. Universal Music Group
19.3.1.1. Company Overview
19.3.1.2. Products And Services
19.3.1.3. Strategy
19.3.1.4. Financial Performance
19.3.2. Sony Music
19.3.2.1. Company Overview
19.3.2.2. Products And Services
19.3.2.3. Strategy
19.3.2.4. Financial Performance
19.3.3. Warner Music
19.3.3.1. Company Overview
19.3.3.2. Products And Services
19.3.3.3. Strategy
19.3.3.4. Financial Performance
20. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Music Recording Market
21. Market Background: Film And Music Market
21.1. Film And Music Market Characteristics
21.2. Film And Music Market Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F Growth, By Segment, Value ($ Billion), Global
21.3. Global Film And Music Market, 2019, By Region, Value ($ Billion)
21.4. Global Film And Music Market, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, Historic And Forecast, By Region
21.5. Global Film And Music Market, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, Segmentation By Type, Value ($ Billion)
22. Recommendations
22.1. Global Music Recording Market In 2023- Growth Countries
22.2. Global Music Recording Market In 2023- Growth Segments
22.3. Global Music Recording Market In 2023- Growth Strategies
23. Appendix
23.1. NAICS Definitions Of Industry Covered In This Report
23.2. Abbreviations
23.3. Currencies
23.4. Research Inquiries
23.5. About the Publisher
24. Copyright And Disclaimer
Companies Mentioned
