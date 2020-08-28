Dublin, Aug. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Antifreeze Market/Coolant Market Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The antifreeze/coolant market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 8% from 2019 to 2024.



The future of the antifreeze/coolant market looks promising with opportunities in the automobile, industrial, and other (aerospace and electronics) industries. The major growth drivers for this market are rising vehicle production, the increasing road transportation, and government legislations for antifreeze/coolants.



Some of the antifreeze/coolant companies profiled in this report include BP plc, Chevron Corporation, Royal Dutch Shell plc, TOTAL SA, ExxonMobil Corporation, Lukoil, Petronas, BASF SE, Cummins Inc, and Motul SA.



Some of the features of the report include:

Market size estimates: Antifreeze/coolant market size estimation in terms of value ($M) shipment.

Antifreeze/coolant market size estimation in terms of value ($M) shipment. Trend and forecast analysis: Market trend (2013-2018) and forecast (2019-2024) by segments and region.

Market trend (2013-2018) and forecast (2019-2024) by segments and region. Segmentation analysis: Market size by coolant type, end use industry, and by region.

Market size by coolant type, end use industry, and by region. Regional analysis: Antifreeze/coolant market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World

Antifreeze/coolant market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World Growth opportunities: Analysis on growth opportunities in different applications and regions for antifreeze/coolant in the antifreeze/coolant market.

Analysis on growth opportunities in different applications and regions for antifreeze/coolant in the antifreeze/coolant market. Strategic analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape for antifreeze/coolant in the antifreeze/coolant market.

This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape for antifreeze/coolant in the antifreeze/coolant market. Analysis of the competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter's Five Forces model.

This report answers the following 11 key questions:



Q.1. What are some of the most promising potential, high-growth opportunities for the antifreeze/coolant market by coolant type [ethylene glycol, polypropylene glycol, and others. (methanol and glycerol)]:, end use industry [automobiles, industrial, and others. (aerospace and electronics industries)]:, and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and RoW)?

Q.2. Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.3. Which regions will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.4. What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the drivers and challenges of the antifreeze/coolant market?

Q.5. What are the business risks and threats to the antifreeze/coolant market?

Q.6. What are emerging trends in this antifreeze/coolant market and the reasons behind them?

Q.7. What are some changing demands of customers in the antifreeze/coolant market?

Q.8. What are the new developments in the antifreeze/coolant market? Which companies are leading these developments?

Q.9. Who are the major players in this antifreeze/coolant market? What strategic initiatives are being implemented by key players for business growth?

Q.10. What are some of the competitive products and processes in this antifreeze/coolant area and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share via material or product substitution?

Q.11. What M&A activities have taken place in the last 5 years in this antifreeze/coolant market?



Key Topics Covered



1. Executive Summary



2. Industry Background and Classifications

2.1: Introduction, Background, and Classification

2.2: Supply Chain

2.3: Industry Drivers and Challenges



3. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis from 2013 to 2024

3.1: Macroeconomic Trends and Forecast

3.2: Global Antifreeze/Coolant Market: Trends and Forecast

3.3: Global Antifreeze/Coolant Market by Coolant Type

3.3.1: Ethylene glycol

3.3.2: Polypropylene glycol

3.3.3: Others (methanol and glycerol)

3.4: Global Antifreeze/Coolant Market by End Use Industry

3.4.1: Automobiles

3.4.2: Industrial

3.4.3: Others (Aerospace and Electronics Industries)



4. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis by Region

4.1: Global Antifreeze/Coolant Market by Region

4.2: North American Antifreeze/Coolant Market

4.3: European Antifreeze/Coolant Market

4.4: APAC Antifreeze/Coolant Market

4.5: RoW Antifreeze/Coolant Market



5. Competitor Analysis

5.1: Product Portfolio Analysis

5.2: Market Share Analysis

5.3: Operational Integration

5.4: Geographical Reach

5.5: Porter's Five Forces Analysis



6. Growth Opportunities and Strategic Analysis

6.1: Growth Opportunity Analysis

6.1.1: Growth Opportunities for Global Antifreeze/Coolant Market by Product Type

6.1.2: Growth Opportunities for Global Antifreeze/Coolant Market by End Use Industry

6.1.3: Growth Opportunities for Global Antifreeze/Coolant Market by Region

6.2: Emerging Trends in Global Antifreeze/Coolant Market

6.3 Strategic Analysis

6.3.1: New Product Development

6.3.2: Capacity Expansion of Global Antifreeze/Coolant Market

6.3.3: Mergers, Acquisitions and Joint Ventures in the Global Antifreeze/Coolant Market

6.3.4: Certification and Licensing



7. Company Profiles of Leading Players

7.1: BP plc

7.2: Chevron Corporation

7.3: Royal Dutch Shell plc

7.4: Total SA

7.5: ExxonMobil Corporation

7.6: Lukoil

7.7: Petronas

7.8: BASF SE

7.9: Cummins Inc.

7.10: Motul SA



