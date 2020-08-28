FORT WAYNE, Ind., Aug. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ: VRA), the iconic women’s fashion and lifestyle brand, today announced it has raised $633,636 for the American Nurses Foundation’s Coronavirus Response Fund, by donating a percentage of sales from its cotton face masks through July 2020.



Since the COVID-19 pandemic began, Vera Bradley has been on a mission to support the nation’s healthcare workers and first responders. In response to the shortage of medical supplies at the onset of the pandemic, the company leveraged its global supply chain to procure and distribute in-demand personal protective equipment (PPE) – including sourcing more than five million medical-grade face masks for those on the frontlines. In March, the company also quickly converted operations to manufacture millions of cotton face masks for the public, with the brand’s signature cotton fabric and colorful patterns – now available in fitted, pleated, and kids styles. In addition to donating a portion of proceeds to the American Nurses Foundation, Vera Bradley has been donating face masks to their longstanding charity partner, Blessings in a Backpack.

“Throughout the COVID-19 crisis, we have continued to find comfort and guidance in what has always mattered most: each other,” said Rob Wallstrom, Chief Executive Officer of Vera Bradley. “We are inspired every day by the nurses and first responders who have so bravely been taking care of us, and we are honored to support the American Nurses Foundation and the incredible work they’re doing to help the nation’s largest body of healthcare professionals.”

The American Nurses Foundation, the philanthropic arm of the American Nurses Association, launched its Coronavirus Response Fund for Nurses in March 2020. This initiative provides direct financial assistance, aids mental health and well-being, drives national advocacy, and ensures all nurses have access to the latest scientific evidence to protect themselves, prevent the spread of the infection, and provide patient care.

“We are incredibly grateful to Vera Bradley for their generous support, as well as their recognition and appreciation of the vital role nurses have in the continued fight against COVID-19,” said Kate Judge, Executive Director of the American Nurses Foundation. “We have so much important work underway, and this donation will help make a significant impact on the critical areas where frontline nurses need immediate and ongoing support.”

For additional information about Vera Bradley and the company’s COVID-19 relief efforts, visit www.VeraBradley.com . To learn more about the American Nurses Foundation and Coronavirus Response Fund for Nurses, please visit www.NursingWorld.org/Foundation .

ABOUT VERA BRADLEY, INC.

Vera Bradley, Inc. operates two unique lifestyle brands – Vera Bradley and Pura Vida. Vera Bradley and Pura Vida are complementary businesses, both with devoted, emotionally-connected, and multi-generational female customer bases; alignment as causal, comfortable, affordable, and fun brands; positioning as “gifting” and socially-connected brands; strong, entrepreneurial cultures; a keen focus on community, charity, and social consciousness; multi-channel distribution strategies; and talented leadership teams aligned and committed to the long-term success of their brands.

Vera Bradley, based in Fort Wayne, Indiana, is a leading designer of women’s handbags, luggage and other travel items, fashion and home accessories, and unique gifts. Founded in 1982 by friends Barbara Bradley Baekgaard and Patricia R. Miller, the brand is known for its innovative designs, iconic patterns, and brilliant colors that inspire and connect women unlike any other brand in the global marketplace.

In July 2019, Vera Bradley, Inc. acquired a 75% interest in Creative Genius, Inc., which also operates under the name Pura Vida Bracelets (“Pura Vida”). Pura Vida, based in La Jolla, California, is a rapidly growing, digitally native, and highly engaging lifestyle brand founded in 2010 by friends Paul Goodman and Griffin Thall. Pura Vida has a differentiated and expanding offering of bracelets, jewelry, and other lifestyle accessories.

ABOUT THE AMERICAN NURSES FOUNDATION

The American Nurses Foundation is the charitable and philanthropic arm of the American Nurses Association (ANA), with the mission to transform the nation’s health through the power of nursing. The Foundation supports research, education, and scholarships, which improve health, wellness, and patient care. For more information visit www.nursingworld.org/foundation

CONTACTS

Vera Bradley Investors:

Julia Bentley, VP of Investor Relations and Communications

jbentley@verabradley.com

(260) 207-5116