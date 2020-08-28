Stäfa, Switzerland, Aug. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Media Release

Phonak, a leading global provider of life-changing hearing solutions, today announces the “7 Wonders of Sound” contest—a global social media contest in search of the seven most beautiful, interesting and memorable sounds on earth. The “7 Wonders of Sound” launch campaign and contest begins today in the United States and aims to foster a greater appreciation for the vital role sound plays in our lives while raising awareness of the link between hearing and well-being.

To enter, contestants need to submit a short video on Facebook or Instagram showcasing their favorite “Wonder of Sound” using the hashtag #7WondersOfSound and tagging @Phonak. Each participating country will have seven local winners, each of whom will compete in a global contest featuring seven grand prize winners who will determine the world’s first 7 Wonders of Sound.

Phonak has enlisted a panel of celebrity judges to vote on the seven winners. They include guitar legends Paul Gilbert and Billy Sheehan; former WNBA player and founder of Sounds of Serenity, Drey Mingo; EDM DJ and Owner of Vibe Music Events, Maclain Drake; former LPGA golfer and 2017 Deaflympics Gold Medalist Kaylin Yost; triathlete and hearing health advocate Julia Grunloh; and renowned audiologist and YouTube star Dr. Cliff Olson.

“We live in a very visual world where it’s easy sometimes to take the importance of sound for granted,” said Martin Grieder, Group Vice President of Marketing, Sonova. “That’s why we’re proud to collaborate with these amazing judges and host a contest that gives the beauty of sound the attention it deserves.”

The 7 Wonders of Sound launch campaign and contest comes on the heels of Phonak’s recent announcement of next-generation Paradise hearing technology. With Paradise, hearing aid wearers can enjoy unrivalled sound quality with hands-free conversations while connecting to popular voice assistants like Siri® and Google Assistant™ via a double tap of their ear. The hearing aids also have an integrated motion sensor that detects when the wearer is moving and having a conversation.

“When it comes to hearing aids, we believe there’s nothing like the sound of Paradise,” added Grieder. “But to our contestants we ask, ‘what is your personal wonder of sound?’ This is the question at the heart of this global campaign and contest. We encourage everyone to enter and look forward to revealing the world’s first 7 Wonders of Sound!”

For more information about the 7 Wonders of Sound contest including official rules and how to enter, please visit http://www.phonak-us.com/7WondersOfSound.

Google Assistant™ is a trademark of Google LLC.

Siri® and AirPods® are a trademark of Apple Inc.

– End –

About Phonak

Headquartered near Zurich, Switzerland, Phonak, a member of the Sonova Group, was created in 1947 out of a passion for taking on the most difficult hearing challenges. Seventy years later, this passion remains. As one of the industry’s leading innovator, we offer the broadest portfolio of life-changing hearing solutions. From pediatric to profound hearing loss, we remain committed to creating hearing solutions that change people’s lives to thrive socially and emotionally. We believe in creating a world where ‘Life is on’ for everyone.

At Phonak, we believe that well-hearing equates to well-being and is essential to living life to the fullest. For more than 70 years, we have remained passionate about creating a world where ‘life is on’ for everyone. Our innovative hearing solutions are designed for people of all ages and all degrees of hearing loss, to connect socially, thrive mentally and grow emotionally. Life is on.

Attachment

Florence Camenzind Phonak Global +41 58 928 33 25 florence.camenzind@phonak.com John Urbaniak Phonak U.S. +1 331 204 2799 john.urbaniak@sonova.com