Yesterday, SP Group A/S has sold 15,000 number of SPG shares at a price of DKK 190,83 from the 2017 programme, ID code DK0061027356 equal to DKK 2,862,450.00 to Executive Board Member Søren Ulstrup redeeming his warrants.

Today, SP Group A/S has sold 10,000 number of SPG shares at a price of DKK 190.83 from the 2017 programme, ID code DK0061027356 equal to DKK 1,908,300.00 to Executive Board Member Lars Ravn Bering redeeming his warrants.

In the open window, SP Group A/S has additionally sold 15,000 number of SPG shares from the 2017 programme at a price of DKK 190.83 to two executive employees redeeming warrants. The total selling price amounts to DKK 2,862,450.00.

Thus, 40,000 warrants have been redeemed and 40,000 number of SPG shares have been sold, at a total amount of DKK 7,633,200.00.

Subsequently, there are still 11,535 warrants left under the 2016 programme and 255,000 warrants under the 2017 programme for later redemption. These warrants are hedged with treasury shares.

As of today, SP Group’s total holding of own shares is 273,907 number of shares of a nominal value of DKK 2, corresponding to 2.19 % of the total number of issued shares of 12,490,000.

Attachment