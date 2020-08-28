New York, Aug. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Commercial Food Warming and Holding Equipment Market: Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Market Size, and Forecasts Up To 2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05954470/?utm_source=GNW

8% over the forecast period from 2020-2026. The study on commercial food warming and holding equipment market covers the analysis of the leading geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW for the period of 2018 to 2026.



The report on commercial food warming and holding equipment market is a comprehensive study and presentation of drivers, restraints, opportunities, demand factors, market size, forecasts, and trends in the global commercial food warming and holding equipment market over the period of 2018 to 2026. Moreover, the report is a collective presentation of primary and secondary research findings.



Porter’s five forces model in the report provides insights into the competitive rivalry, supplier and buyer positions in the market and opportunities for the new entrants in the global commercial food warming and holding equipment market over the period of 2018 to 2026. Further, IGR- Growth Matrix gave in the report brings an insight into the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider.



Report Findings

1) Drivers

• Rapid Urbanization, Rising Disposable Income of Consumers and Expanding Hotel and Restaurants Sectors

• Growth in Number of Quick Service Restaurants and Technological Advancements in Food Holding Equipments

2) Restraints

• High Cost of Equipments May Hamper the Demand and Restrain the Market

3) Opportunities

• Key Manufacturers are Focusing on Technological Innovation in the Equipment And Adopting Technologies in the Business



Research Methodology



A) Primary Research

Our primary research involves extensive interviews and analysis of the opinions provided by the primary respondents. The primary research starts with identifying and approaching the primary respondents, the primary respondents are approached include

1. Key Opinion Leaders

2. Internal and External subject matter experts

3. Professionals and participants from the industry



Our primary research respondents typically include

1. Executives working with leading companies in the market under review

2. Product/brand/marketing managers

3. CXO level executives

4. Regional/zonal/ country managers

5. Vice President level executives.



B) Secondary Research

Secondary research involves extensive exploring through the secondary sources of information available in both the public domain and paid sources. Each research study is based on over 500 hours of secondary research accompanied by primary research. The information obtained through the secondary sources is validated through the crosscheck on various data sources.



The secondary sources of the data typically include

1. Company reports and publications

2. Government/institutional publications

3. Trade and associations journals

4. Databases such as WTO, OECD, World Bank, and among others.

5. Websites and publications by research agencies



Segment Covered

The global commercial food warming and holding equipment market is segmented on the basis of product, and end user.



The Global Commercial Food Warming and Holding Equipment Market by Product

• Holding Equipment

o Holding Cabinets

o Proofing Cabinets

o Refrigerators & Chillers

• Warming Equipment

o Steam Tables and Food Wells

o Fry Dump Stations or Warmers

o Strip Warmers

o Banquet Carts and Heated Banquet Cabinets

o Heated Display Cases



The Global Commercial Food Warming and Holding Equipment Market by End User

• Full Service Restaurants

• Hotels

• Railways

• Hospitals

• Supermarkets

• Schools

• Quick Service Restaurants



Company Profiles

• Victor Manufacturing Ltd

• Al-Halabi Refrigeration & Steel LLC

• Fujimak Corporation

• Duke Manufacturing Co.

• Food Warming Equipment Company, Inc.

• ITW Food Equipment Group

• Hatco Corporation

• Dover Corporation

• Middleby Corporation



What does this Report Deliver?

1. Comprehensive analysis of the global as well as regional markets of the commercial food warming and holding equipment market.

2. Complete coverage of all the segments in the commercial food warming and holding equipment market to analyze the trends, developments in the global market and forecast of market size up to 2026.

3. Comprehensive analysis of the companies operating in the global commercial food warming and holding equipment market. The company profile includes analysis of product portfolio, revenue, SWOT analysis and latest developments of the company.

4. IGR- Growth Matrix presents an analysis of the product segments and geographies that market players should focus to invest, consolidate, expand and/or diversify.

