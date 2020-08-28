NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES, AUSTRALIA, CANADA, HONG KONG, JAPAN, NEW ZEALAND, SINGAPORE, SOUTH AFRICA OR SUCH OTHER COUNTRIES OR OTHERWISE IN SUCH CIRCUMSTANCES IN WHICH THE PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION WOULD BE UNLAWFUL.

Northern Horizon Capital AS announces the plan for the next public offering of new units of Baltic Horizon Fund during autumn 2020.



The issuer is considering to aim the offering at retail investors in Estonia, Lithuania, Sweden, Finland and Denmark and institutional investors in selected European countries. The new units are to be issued at a price corresponding to the year-to-date weighted average price of Baltic Horizon Fund units on the Nasdaq Tallinn Stock Exchange until a date preceding 7 calendar days to first day of the subscription period, as decided at the general meeting of unit-holders on 9 June 2020. The target is to raise up to EUR 20 million to Baltic Horizon Fund with an option to increase the offering to EUR 40 million. New units are intended to be listed on the Nasdaq Tallinn and Nasdaq Stockholm Stock Exchanges. The proceeds of the offering will be used to fund the development of existing properties and to acquire new real estate investments.



Northern Horizon Capital AS has submitted an application to register a new public offering and listing prospectus with the Estonian Financial Supervision Authority. The details of the offering, including the final list of jurisdictions where the offering will be available for retail investors, the subscription period and the terms of subscription will be disclosed upon registration of the prospectus.



For additional information, please contact:

Tarmo Karotam

Baltic Horizon Fund manager

E-mail tarmo.karotam@nh-cap.com

www.baltichorizon.com

Baltic Horizon Fund is a registered contractual public closed-end real estate fund managed by Alternative Investment Fund Manager license holder Northern Horizon Capital AS.

Distribution: Nasdaq Tallinn, Nasdaq Stockholm, GlobeNewswire, www.baltichorizon.com

This announcement contains information that Northern Horizon Capital AS is obliged to disclose pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the above distributors, at 15:00 EET on 28 August 2020.



