TORONTO, Aug. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Captor Capital Corp. (CSE: CPTR; FRANKFURT: NMV; STUTTGART: NMVA; USOTC: CPTRF), ("Captor" or the "Company") --today announced that its annual financial statements for the year ended March 31, 2020 and accompanying management’s discussion and analysis, and related CEO and CFO certifications (the “Annual Filings”) which were due on July 29, 2020 and initially scheduled for release on July 29, 2020 and then for a revised date of August 31, 2020, are now expected to be filed on or before September 14, 2020. Additionally, the quarterly financial statements for the quarter ended July 1, 2020 are expected to be filed on or before October 15, 2020.



In accordance with Ontario Instrument 51-505 - Temporary Exemption from Certain Corporate Finance Requirements with Deadlines during the Period from June 2 to August 31, 2020 of the Ontario Securities Commission (and similar exemptions provided by the securities commissions of other provincial regulators) (collectively, the "Exemption Orders"), which was adopted for the purpose of providing certain filing and other relief to issuers in light of the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic, that the Company will be delaying the filing and delivery of certain of its continuous disclosure documents due to delays caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, issuers were provided a 45-day filing extension for filings required during the period from June 2 to August 31, 2020. The Company is relying on the Exemption Orders with respect the delay of the Annual Filings.

In the interim, management and other insiders of the Company are subject to a trading black-out policy that reflects the principles in section 9 of National Policy 11-207 Failure to File Cease Trade Orders and Revocations in Multiple Jurisdictions, such that they are in a black-out period until the end of the first trading day after the Annual Filings have been disclosed by way of a news release.

Captor Capital Corp. is a Canadian investment firm focused on the cannabis sector listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange, the OTC, and the Frankfurt and Stuttgart stock exchanges. A vertically integrated cannabis investment company, Captor’s investment portfolio of companies provides recreational and medical marijuana-based products to consumers via its leading brands and dispensary locations. The Company follows a strategy of acquiring cash flowing established companies and organizations with growth potential that require capital to scale.

