NEXT GAMES CORPORATION: MANAGERS' TRANSACTIONS
28 August 2020 3.30 p.m. EEST
________________________________
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Annina Salvén
Position: Other senior manager
(X) Legal person
Issuer: Next Games Oyj
LEI: 743700K7T2LD38EPLZ76
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 743700K7T2LD38EPLZ76_20200828100420_2
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2020-08-26
Venue: FIRST NORTH FINLAND (FNFI)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI4000233267
Nature of the transaction: SUBSCRIPTION (X) Linked to stock option programme
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 5,000 Unit price: 0.665 EUR
Aggregated transactions
(1): Volume: 5,000 Volume weighted average price: 0.665 EUR
Next Games Oyj
Helsinki, FINLAND
