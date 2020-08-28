NEXT GAMES CORPORATION: MANAGERS' TRANSACTIONS

28 August 2020 3.30 p.m. EEST

________________________________

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Annina Salvén

Position: Other senior manager

(X) Legal person

Issuer: Next Games Oyj

LEI: 743700K7T2LD38EPLZ76

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 743700K7T2LD38EPLZ76_20200828100420_2

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2020-08-26

Venue: FIRST NORTH FINLAND (FNFI)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI4000233267

Nature of the transaction: SUBSCRIPTION (X) Linked to stock option programme

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 5,000 Unit price: 0.665 EUR

Aggregated transactions

(1): Volume: 5,000 Volume weighted average price: 0.665 EUR







