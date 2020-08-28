纽约, Aug. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 爱新鲜公司（以下简称“爱新鲜”或“公司”）（纳斯达克股票代码：IFMK），一家领先的亚洲美国连锁超市和网上食品商今天宣布该公司启动了其线上商品网站 www.onlineifresh.com 英文版本，为了增加服务范围以拓展华人社区之外的客户。 公司特别签约了一家成立于1993年的公关公司Benvenuti Public Relations进行合作，这是一家提供全方位服务的公共关系，市场营销和社交媒体公司，专门从事酒店，食品和饮料以及生活方式行业的公关公司。与该公司的合作将开启一项新的公关活动，旨在吸引新客户并提高公司品牌知名度。 这项新的活动预计以双语网站作为起点吸引更多客户关注，从而增加销售和在其他渠道的曝光率。



关于此次启动英文网站，爱新鲜首席执行官兼董事长邓龙先生表示：“随着大流行的继续，在线购物的热度继续攀升，从而增加了客户在网上购买食品杂货的需求。 最近，亚洲美食以其健康美味而享誉全球，尤其是在美国。作为领先的亚洲美国连锁超市和网上食品商之一，我们的双语网站为所有人提供了易于导航的浏览和购物体验。 客户将在网站上找到爱新鲜提供的各种类别的亚洲优质食品。我们期待为各种族裔的客户提供服务。”

有关更多信息，请访问www.onlineifresh.com或在Instagram上关注@onlineifresh。

About iFresh, Inc.

iFresh Inc. (Nasdaq: IFMK), headquartered in Long Island City, New York, is a leading Asian American grocery supermarket chain and online grocer on the east coast of U.S. With nine retail supermarkets along the US eastern seaboard (with additional stores in Glen Cove, Miami and Connecticut opening soon), and one in-house wholesale business strategically located in cities with a highly concentrated Asian population, iFresh aims to satisfy the increasing demands of Asian Americans (whose purchasing power has been growing rapidly) for fresh and culturally unique produce, seafood and other groceries that are not found in mainstream supermarkets. With an in-house proprietary delivery network, online sales channel and strong relations with farms that produce Chinese specialty vegetables and fruits, iFresh is able to offer fresh, high-quality specialty produce at competitive prices to a growing base of customers. For more information, please visit: http://www.ifreshmarket.com/.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements made herein are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words such as "anticipate", "believe", "expect", "estimate", "plan", "outlook", and "project" and other similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters. Such forward-looking statements include timing of the proposed transactions; the business plans, objectives, expectations and intentions of the parties once the transactions are complete, and the Company’s estimated and future results of operations, business strategies, competitive position, industry environment and potential growth opportunities. These forward-looking statements reflect the current analysis of existing information and are subject to various risks and uncertainties. As a result, caution must be exercised in relying on forward-looking statements. Due to known and unknown risks, our actual results may differ materially from our expectations or projections. All forward-looking statements attributable to the Company or persons acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by these factors. All information provided in this press release is as of the date hereof. Other than as required under the securities laws, the Company does not assume a duty to update these forward-looking statements.

Additional information concerning these and other factors that may impact our expectations and projections can be found in our periodic filings with the SEC. IFMK's SEC filings are available publicly on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov . IFMK disclaims any obligation to update the forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

