TORM plc has been notified of the following transaction in TORM plc securities:

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings.

NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer and to the FCA in Microsoft Word format, if possible)i 1a. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attachedii: TORM plc 1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer (please mark with an “X” if appropriate) Non-UK issuer 2. Reason for the notification (please mark the appropriate box or boxes with an “X”) An acquisition or disposal of voting rights X An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments An event changing the breakdown of voting rights Other (please specify)iii: 3. Details of person subject to the notification obligationiv Name DW Partners, LP City and country of registered office (if applicable) Wilmington, Delaware (United States) 4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.)v Name DW Catalyst Master Fund, Ltd. (“DW Catalyst”)

DW Value Master Fund, Ltd. (“DW Value”)

DW-TX, LP (“DW-TX”) City and country of registered office (if applicable) For DW Catalyst & DW Value:

George Town, Grand Cayman (Cayman Islands)







For DW-TX:

Wilmington, Delaware (United States) 5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedvi: 26 August 2020 6. Date on which issuer was notified (DD/MM/YYYY): 27 August 2020 7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation % of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8. A) % of voting rights through financial instruments

(total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2) Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B) Total number of voting rights of issuervii Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached 2.85% 0% 2.85% 74,760,653 Position of previous notification (if

applicable) 3.92% 0% 3.92%



8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedviii A: Voting rights attached to shares Class/type of

shares

ISIN code (if possible) Number of voting rightsix % of voting rights Direct

(Art 9 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1) Indirect

(Art 10 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.2.1) Direct

(Art 9 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1) Indirect

(Art 10 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.2.1) A-shares

GB00BZ3CNK81 0 2,128,940 0% 2.85% SUBTOTAL 8. A 2,128,940 2.85%



B 1: Financial Instruments according to Art. 13(1)(a) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (a)) Type of financial instrument Expiration

datex Exercise/

Conversion Periodxi Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is

exercised/converted % of voting rights SUBTOTAL 8. B 1







B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to Art. 13(1)(b) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (b)) Type of financial instrument Expiration

datex Exercise/

Conversion Period xi Physical or cash

settlementxii Number of voting rights % of voting rights SUBTOTAL 8. B.2

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please mark the applicable box with an “X”) Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuerxiii Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entityxiv (please add additional rows as necessary) Namexv % of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold % of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold DW Partners, LP 2.85% 0% 2.85% DW Catalyst Master Fund, Ltd. DW Partners, LP 2.85% 0% 2.85% DW Value Master Fund, Ltd. DW Partners, LP 2.85% 0% 2.85% DW-TX, LP 10. In case of proxy voting, please identify: Name of the proxy holder N/A The number and % of voting rights held N/A The date until which the voting rights will be held N/A 11. Additional informationxvi DW Partners, LP serves as investment adviser to DW Catalyst Master Fund, Ltd., DW Value Master Fund, Ltd. and DW-TX, LP and controls the voting rights associated with each fund’s holdings.

Place of completion New York, NY (United States) Date of completion 27 August 2020

