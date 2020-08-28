MIAMI, Aug. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ehave, Inc., (OTC Pink: EHVVF) (the “Company”), a provider of digital therapeutics delivering evidence-based therapeutic interventions to patients, announced today plans to utilize its mental health informatics platform to offer psychedelic retreats through its wholly owned subsidiary, Mycotopia Therapy. The psilocybin-guided wellness retreats will be offered in various locations around the world, and will be supervised by qualified medical professionals in a safe, legal, and comfortable setting. These retreats will be in conjunction with the centers Ehave has a partnership with. These centers are either using Ehave's database or are somehow associated with Ehave in the research site. Ehave partner MyLifeID, which is a licensed medical travel agency, will serve as booking agent for the psychedelic retreats. MyLifeID is the creator of the Pocket Cloud 2.0, a 32GB credit card-sized USB storage drive designed to hold a person’s critical data, including, general health and medical history, as well as their mental health information.



Mycotopia Therapy will be offering its psilocybin-guided wellness retreats at five-star locations around the world. Each retreat will be supervised by qualified medical professionals in a safe, legal, and comfortable setting. These retreats will allow the Retreat Centers to participate in the Ehave Dashboard, which ties all data and allows participants to share research and results. These centers will have the benefit to share all data through Ehave’s Dashboard. As data is collected, it can be shared among our various centers, similar to a spider web. The more centers that sign up as part of our platform, and the more people who sign up, the more data we will be able to collect. Psychedelic retreats are not recreational drug use, but rather an opportunity to use psychedelics as self-exploratory and therapeutic plant medicine.

Ehave is offering the Ehave Dashboard to retreats to keep track of the behavior of their patients. One of the features includes a contact tracing component to see where the client goes and what types of interactions they have. Another component is video and audio analysis of patients understanding how the retreat is helping patients is key component using machine learning. The biggest advancement is the use of blockchain to license patient data that the patient has complete control over. Attendees at our psychedelic retreats will be able to control their data through our partner, MyLifeID, which offers a product called the Pocket Cloud that is a highly secure, encrypted portable USB Device designed to carry health and medical records.

Psychedelic-assisted psychotherapy is a tool to open the mind and attempt to heal oneself. The program involves a medical screening and an application process to make sure it’s medically safe for the patient to take the-based therapeutic plant medicine. During this phase of the process, qualified professionals will begin the important emotional and psychological integration work. Once the medical evaluation is complete, the patient is brought to a dissevered state of mind where they are allowed to disassociate from their pre-programed thinking habits and their normal thought cycles. The profound experiences brought about by Mycotopia Therapy's psychedelic trips can give people the opportunity to live lives of greater love, authenticity, and freedom.

Ben Kaplan, Chief Executive Officer of Ehave, Inc. said, “As we develop our mental health ecosystem, psychedelic retreats will play a big part. We plan to offer experiences with the highest regard for safety, professionalism and integrity built around the profundity of changes available through psychedelics.” Mr. Kaplan continued, “In addition to experiences, we plan to leverage technology and data assimilation to help psychedelic therapy clients and medical professionals get the most out of our retreats.”

About Ehave, Inc.

Ehave, Inc. (EHVVF) is a provider of digital therapeutics delivering evidence-based therapeutic interventions to patients. Our primary focus is on improving the standard care in therapeutics to prevent or treat brain disorders or diseases through the use of digital therapeutics, independently or together, with medications, devices, and other therapies to optimize patient care and health outcomes. Our main product is the Ehave Telemetry Portal, which is a mental health informatics platform that allows clinicians to make objective and intelligent decisions through data insights. The Ehave Infinity Portal offers a powerful machine learning and artificial intelligence platform with a growing set of advanced tools and applications developed by Ehave and its leading partners. This empowers patients, healthcare providers, and payers to address a wide range of conditions through high quality, safe, and effective data-driven involvement with intelligent and accessible tools. For more information visit: www.ehave.com.

About Mycotopia Therapy

Mycotopia Therapy focuses on helping you heal and reclaim your life. Your journey of healing is an understanding of the causes and works to mental wellness through psychedelic enhanced psychotherapy, integrated with a professional team of mental wellness practitioners and cutting-edge technology. Psychedelic therapy is a holistic and spiritual approach providing healing and has shown successful treatment for many years. Additional information on Mycotopia Therapy can be found on the Company's website at https://www.mycotopiatherapy.com .

