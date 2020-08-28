New York, Aug. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Small Caliber Ammunition Market:Focus on Caliber, Gun Type, Ammunition Type and End User - Analysis and Forecast, 2020-2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05954319/?utm_source=GNW

Global Small Caliber Ammunition Market Forecast, 2020-2025

The small caliber ammunition industry has seen the development of ammunition of different calibers for both commercial and military applications.Globally, some of the major applications in which different small caliber ammunition find maximum usage include civilian (self-defense); military/armed forces; homeland security/law enforcement and government agencies; and hunting, shooting & sports activities.



The global small caliber ammunition market is expected to witness a substantial growth over the forecast period, 2020-2025.The market is expected to see the growth of the civilian (self-defense) industry mainly due to the increasing personal safety/security concerns amid rising civil conflicts.



A high demand for small arms ammunition in emerging countries (such as Asia-Pacific, Middle East, and Africa) is expected to create opportunities for small caliber ammunition players across different sectors, such as shooting, hunting, civilian use, sports, law enforcement, and military.



The report is a compilation of various segmentations including market breakdown by caliber such as 0.22LR, 5.56mm, 7.62mm, 9mm, 12Gauge (Shotgun Shells), 223 Rem, and .308 winchister. The report is based on discussions and interviews with the top management of several leading high throughput satellite operator manufacturers, tier 1 suppliers, and solution providers.



The small caliber ammunition market is not expected to play out the same way for every region or application, so this report segments the market accordingly and breaks down the industry geographically as follows: North America (the U.S and Canada), Europe (Germany, the U.K, France, Italy, Russia, and Rest-of-Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, South Korea, Japan, India, and Rest-of-Asia-Pacific), Latin America, Middle East & Africa, and others.



Scope of the Small Caliber Ammunition Market

In 2019, North America has the highest market potential for the small caliber ammunition industry.The main driver for this growth is due to the rise in government expenditure on small arms and ammunition procurement to modernize the defense forces and increase training capabilities of troops.



The report constitutes an extensive study of the global small caliber ammunition market.The report focuses largely on providing market information for small caliber ammunition, covering different segments including caliber, gun type, end users, ammunition type, and region.



The report also analyzes the key trends in the market, key emerging technologies influencing the growth of the market, major military programs, and the demand & supply-side factors impacting the market.Moreover, the report highlights the major driving and restraining factors for the growth of the market, coupled with the opportunities and challenges.



A separate section in the report focuses on the political, economic, social, technological, legal, and environmental factors impacting the industry in future. The report captures the market in all geographies, including North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East, and Africa. Over the forecast period, the global small caliber ammunition industry is expected to see military market to gain momentum mainly on account of rising conflicts between countries and soldier modernization programs.



Key Companies in the Small Caliber Ammunition Market

The key market players in the Small Caliber Ammunition Market include Australian Munitions, BAE Systems, CBC, Denel SOC Ltd, FN HERSTAL, General Dynamics Ordnance and Tactical Systems, Inc., Global Ordnance, IMI Systems Ltd., MEN – Metallwerk, Elisenhuette GmbH, Nammo AS, Northrop Grumman Corporation, Olin Corporation (Winchester Ammunition), Poongsan Corporation, Remington Outdoor Company, RUAG Group (RUAG Ammotec AG), Singapore Technologies Engineering Ltd, and Vista Outdoor Operations LLC.



Countries Covered

• North America

• U.S.

• Canada

• Europe

• Germany

• France

• Russia

• U.K.

• Italy

• Rest-of-Europe

• Asia-Pacific

• Japan

• China

• India

• South Korea

• Rest-of-Asia-Pacific

• Rest-of-the-World

• Middle East

• Latin America

• Africa

