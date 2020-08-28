Boca Raton, FL, Aug. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ZENii of London announced this week it would soon unveil its high-performance nutritional supplements for skin health and overall vitality to the American consumer.
“We wanted to create a synergy between high-performance skincare and nutritional supplements that embrace health and vitality from the inside-out,” said Dr. Johanna Ward, the founder of ZENii.
ZENii’s advanced scientific formulas are designed to deliver essential micro-nutrients that your skin and body need. The supplements work to optimize cellular function, prevent disease, and enhance wellness.
“I wanted to create a brand based on science and results,” said Dr. Ward, adding that she found a lack of high-quality prescription-strength and physician-formulated nutritional supplements on the market.
Zenii plans to introduce five of is most popular supplements to American consumers:
ZENii is currently sold in high-end retailers in the United Kingdom, including Harrods, Selfridges, John Bell & Croyden (Her Majesty the Queen’s Pharmacy), and in more than 150 medical and health clinics in the UK and Ireland. ProLuminous, ProHydrate, and Immune Defense are vegan. ProClear is vegetarian suitable. Skin Fusion contains fish in the form of marine collagen.
“We decided this year to bring ZENii supplements to America,” Dr. Ward said. “We believe American consumers will welcome our unique formulas and clinically-tested, high-performance supplements.
“Although our supplements are not a substitute for a healthy diet, they can support a healthy diet and lifestyle and bridge any nutritional gaps,” Dr. Ward said. “When supplements are used intelligently, they can support and boost general health and well-being.”
For more information, visit zenii.co.uk.
