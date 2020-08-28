VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SHARC™ International Systems Inc. (CSE: SHRC) (FSE: IWIA) (OTCQB: INTWF) ("SHARC Energy" or the “Company”) has filed its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2020 on www.sedar.com. All figures are in CDN unless otherwise noted.
Second Quarter and Year to date Financial Highlights:
Q2 2020 Accomplishments
Subsequent events
“Q2 2020 was a significant quarter for the Company as we reached Settlement Agreements with the Debentureholders of the Maturing Debentures and commenced the EPRI demo,” says Hanspaul Pannu, Chief Financial Officer of SHARC Energy, “The Company is in a strong position to drive growth through revenue generation and that is where the focus lies for the remainder of 2020 and moving forward.”
About SHARC International Systems Inc.
SHARC International Systems Inc. is a world leader in thermal heat recovery. SHARC systems recycle thermal energy from wastewater, generating one of the most energy efficient and economical systems for heating, cooling & hot water preheating for commercial, residential and industrial buildings. SHARC Energy is publicly traded in Canada (CSE: SHRC), the United States (OTCQB: INTWF) and Germany (Frankfurt: IWIA).
Further information about the Company is available on our website at www.sharcenergy.com or under our profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.
1 Adjusted EBITDA is a Non-IFRS measure. Please see discussion and reconciliation of Non-IFRS measures in the Q2 2020 Management Discussion and Analysis (“MD&A”).
