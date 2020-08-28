ENGLEWOOD, Colo., Aug. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ: GEVO), is pleased to announce that Peak Value IP LLC (“Peak Value”), has completed a valuation of intellectual property including trade secrets, know-how, patents and patent applications (collectively, the “IP”) across the world that can be licensed and monetized by Gevo.



Peak Value’s analysis yielded an indication of investment valuation of $412 million for the IP. Peak Value used an “Income Approach” to estimate the value, focusing on discounted projected cash flows from direct Gevo-sponsored projects and potential out-licensing within a renewable biofuel production market.

Patrick R. Gruber, Chief Executive Officer of Gevo, says, “I’m pleased to see our IP valuation increasing. Our products work, our technology works, our patents cover our proprietary technology. I’m looking forward to completing the project financing of our large scale production facilities and getting large plants built. Having an external point of view on our patent portfolio, I expect, will be important in attracting investors. Our valuation reflects that we focused on isobutanol as an enabler for low-carbon renewable gasoline, jet fuel, and diesel fuel.”

Gevo paid Peak Value to perform the evaluation pursuant to an IP Valuation Engagement Agreement between Gevo and Peak Value.

About Gevo

Gevo is commercializing the next generation of renewable premium gasoline, jet fuel and diesel fuel with the potential to achieve zero carbon emissions, addressing the market need of reducing greenhouse gas emissions with sustainable alternatives. Gevo uses low-carbon renewable resource-based carbohydrates as raw materials, and is in an advanced state of developing renewable electricity and renewable natural gas for use in production processes, resulting in low-carbon fuels with substantially reduced carbon intensity (the level of greenhouse gas emissions compared to standard petroleum fossil-based fuels across their lifecycle). Gevo’s products perform as well or better than traditional fossil-based fuels in infrastructure and engines, but with substantially reduced greenhouse gas emissions. In addition to addressing the problems of fuels, Gevo’s technology also enables certain plastics, such as polyester, to be made with more sustainable ingredients. Gevo’s ability to penetrate the growing low-carbon fuels market depends on the price of oil and the value of abating carbon emissions that would otherwise increase greenhouse gas emissions. Gevo believes that its proven, patented, technology enabling the use of a variety of low-carbon sustainable feedstocks to produce price-competitive low carbon products such as gasoline components, jet fuel, and diesel fuel yields the potential to generate project and corporate returns that justify the build-out of a multi-billion dollar business. Learn more at our website: www.gevo.com

About Peak Value IP LLC, an affiliate of Weild & Co

Peak Value IP, LLC, an affiliate of Weild & Co investment bank, is a financial advisory firm focused on intellectual property and patents. The service provider reviews and assesses IP for capital raising, valuation, brokerage, licensing, venture development, litigation funding, and monetization. The Company’s clients include individual inventors, venture capital and private equity funds, early and late stage companies, universities and research institutions, and the largest technology companies throughout the world.

Weild & Co is an independent investment bank focused on enabling its independent registered professionals to provide a broader spectrum of corporate finance and capital raising services. These services span the gamut from strategic advisory, M&A, private placements, and public securities offerings to investor relations services. The investment banks takes particular pride in helping businesses and funds that contribute to job formation, economic growth, and quality of life. See more at www.weildco.com

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release may constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements relate to a variety of matters, including, without limitation, statements related to the valuation of Gevo’s patents and patent applications, Peak Value’s evaluation, and other statements that are not purely statements of historical fact. These forward-looking statements are made based on the current beliefs, expectations and assumptions of the management of Gevo and are subject to significant risks and uncertainty. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements. All such forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and Gevo undertakes no obligation to update or revise these statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Although Gevo believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, these statements involve many risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from what may be expressed or implied in these forward-looking statements. For a further discussion of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from those expressed in these forward-looking statements, as well as risks relating to the business of Gevo in general, see the risk disclosures in the Annual Report on Form 10-K of Gevo for the year ended December 31, 2019 and in subsequent reports on Forms 10-Q and 8-K and other filings made with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission by Gevo.

