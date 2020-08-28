New York, Aug. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Point-of-Care Imaging Devices Market: Focus on Product Type, Technology Type, Clinical Utility, Application, End User, 23 Countries’ Data, COVID-19 Impact, and Competitive Landscape - Analysis and Forecast, 2020-2030" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05954318/?utm_source=GNW

Overview of the Global Point-of-Care Imaging Devices Market

Point-of-Care imaging devices refer to diagnostic imaging devices that can be taken to where the patient is, instead of carrying the patient to a specific location for a scan.One of the pivotal ideas driving the growth in the adoption of the PoC imaging devices is the need to go bedside.



This is the prime objective of several startups in the market.Thus, accessibility has a higher importance than affordability.



PoC imaging devices tend to be more affordable as they are smaller and do not involve additional costs.For instance, in the case of fixed MRI systems, the additional cost includes the cost of maintenance and copper-shielding, among others.



However, PoC imaging devices, especially the handheld versions, are more economical and are driven by a growing connected world.



Key USPs of the Report

Following are the key sections of the report -



• Industry Analysis



The industry analysis section encompasses a description of the industry structure as well as the whole supply chain.Furthermore, this section consists of other forms of analyses, such as patent analysis, impact on the market due to COVID-19, regulatory landscape, and awaited technological developments.



The patent analysis section covers the filing trend and analyzes the impact of patent expiration on the market. This section will help the readers stay updated with the latest regulations as well as discuss how the market is likely to unfold during the next ten years.



• Competitive Landscape



This section comprises the following information:

o Market Share Analysis



This section includes key insights on the revenue share of the players operating in the market.



o Key Strategies and Developments



The section provides information on the recent developments in the market, which includes the following categories - funding activities, partnerships, alliances and business expansions, regulatory and legal activities, and new offerings.



• Global Market Scenario



This section encompasses information on the limitations and assumptions considered while sizing the market, along with the detailed description and impact analysis for the market dynamics, i.e., growth factors, challenges, and market opportunities.



In addition, the report provides a detailed analysis and growth forecast for each segment in the subsequent sections. Country-wise analysis has been provided for 23 leading countries across the globe.



The Global Point-of-Care Imaging Devices Market was valued to be $8.66 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to witness an impressive double-digit growth rate, to reach $19.84 billion by 2030.



Expert Quote

“When thinking about some advanced medically developed countries such as Japan, or the U.S., there is still not enough Magnetic Resonance (MR) capacity. There are not enough MRI units in the world. The very fact that it has taken MRI forty years to get to 10% technology adoption indicates a poor adoption curve. A different model is needed for bringing the diagnostic value and power of MRI out into the world. PoC MRI is trying to do just that.” – Christopher Ward (Commercial Leader – Strategy, Product Marketing, Business Development at Hyperfine Research)



Scope of the Point-of-Care Imaging Devices Market

The report constitutes an in-depth study of the Global Point-of-Care Imaging Devices market, including a thorough analysis of the types of products.The study also presents a detailed analysis of the market dynamics and the estimation of the market size over the forecast period 2020-2030.



The scope of this report is focused on the different types of products and technology, along with different diagnostic applications and end users, as well as country-wise analysis.



The purpose of the study is to gain a holistic view of the Global Point-of-Care Imaging Devices market in terms of various factors influencing it, including regulations and technological advancements.The market has been segmented into product, technology, clinical utility, diagnostic application, end user, and region.



The scope of this report is centered upon conducting a detailed study of the products allied with the Global Point-of-Care Imaging Devices market. In addition, the study also includes exhaustive information on the market opportunities, patent filing trend, impact due to COVID-19, competitive landscape, market share of leading manufacturers, the growth potential of each product, technology, end user, application, and region, as well as other vital information with respect to the point-of-care imaging market.



Market Segmentation

By Product Type



• Cart/Trolley-Based Systems

• Handheld Devices and Wearables

• Accessories

• Other Portable Formats



By Technology Type



• Ultrasound

• X-ray

• Magnetic Resonance Imaging

• Others



By Clinical Utility Type



• Preclinical

• Medical



By Diagnostic Application



• General

• Cardiovascular

• Vascular

• Obstetrics and Gynecology

• Gastroenterology

• Neurology

• Urology

• Others



By End User



• Hospitals

• Ambulatory Surgical Centres (ASCs)

• Clinics and Laboratories

• Academic and Research Institutes

• Assisted Living Houses



By Region



• North America

• Latin America

• Europe

• Asia-Pacific

• Middle East and Africa



Key Companies in the Point-of-Care Imaging Devices Market

The key players contributing to the Global Point-of-Care Imaging Devices market are Siemens Healthineers, General Electric Company, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Canon, Inc., Hitachi Ltd., Fujifilm Holdings Corporation, Shimadzu Corporation (Japan), Samsung Medison, Canon, Inc., Stryker Corporation, Butterfly Network, Inc., Hyperfine Research, and Hologic, Inc., among others.



Countries Covered

• North America

• U.S.

• Canada

• Europe

• Germany

• France

• Spain

• U.K.

• Italy

• Russia

• Nordic Countries

• Benelux

• Rest-of-Europe

• Asia-Pacific

• Japan

• China

• India

• Australia & New Zealand

• South Korea

• Rest-of-Asia-Pacific

• Latin America

• Brazil

• Mexico

• Argentina

• Colombia

• Rest-of-Latin America

• Middle East & Africa (MEA)

• KSA

• U.A.E.

• Israel

• Rest-of-Middle East & Africa

