AUGA group, AB invites shareholders, investors, analysts, and other stakeholders to join the webinar scheduled on the September 2 of 2020 at 9.00 (EET). The presentation will be held in English.



During the webinar, Mindaugas Ambrasas, CFO of AUGA group, AB and Eimantas Gudonis, Head of Finance Department of AUGA group, AB will introduce the performance and unaudited financial results of the company for the 6 months of 2020.



After the presentation participants of the webinar will have an opportunity to ask relevant questions. Due to limited webinar time, we encourage participants to send their questions before the webinar until September 1 to simona.backiene@nasdaq.com



To join the webinar, please register via following link: https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/2524590155566254603 .

