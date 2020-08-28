Dublin, Aug. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Algae Omega 3 Ingredients - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The 387-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Global Algae Omega 3 Ingredients Market to Reach $1.1 Billion by 2027



Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Algae Omega 3 Ingredients estimated at US$582.4 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$1.1 Billion by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 10.1% over the period 2020-2027.



Eicosapentanoic Acid (EPA), one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 10.1% CAGR and reach US$416 Million by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Docosahexanoic Acid (DHA) segment is readjusted to a revised 10.1% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $157.4 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 13.4% CAGR



The Algae Omega 3 Ingredients market in the U.S. is estimated at US$157.4 Million in the year 2020. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$242 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 13.3% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027.



Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 6.9% and 8.7% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 7.9% CAGR.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others:

AlgaeCytes Limited

Algisys LLC

Archer Daniels Midland Company

BioProcess Algae LLC

DSM Nutritional Products AG

Nature's Way Products, Inc.

Neptune Wellness Solutions

Nordic Naturals, Inc.

Polaris

Qualitas Health Ltd.

Simris ALG AB

Source-Omega LLC

TerraVia Holdings, Inc.

Xiamen Huison Biotech Co. Ltd.

Total Companies Profiled: 48

