Gaithersburg, MD, Aug. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verus International, Inc. (“Verus” or the “Company”) (OTCQB: VRUS) is excited to provide the following update to highlight increases in senior and other staffing related to its North American operations. The Company is pleased to announce that it has named consumer products distribution expert Andy Dhruv to the newly-created role of President of Verus Foods (Americas). Mr. Dhruv will oversee sales, operations, and efforts of domestic product lines, including Big League Foods (“BLF”), Pachyderm Labs (“Pachyderm”), and future lines targeting the U.S. market.



Mr. Dhruv is an entrepreneur with deep roots in consumer and wholesale operations, having run and built companies involved in product creation and placement over the last decade. Mr. Dhruv will have a particularly important role in the build out of the Pachyderm division as he entered the CBD business in 2018 and has been part of the industry-wide effort to build CBD distribution networks from scratch, giving him access to trends and relationships in this evolving segment. Mr. Dhruv is an expert on retail distribution, with significant relationships and experience in a variety of product categories, particularly at the convenience store level. In addition to this senior position, Verus has been increasing its staffing at its Pachyderm division to manage expected growth.

“Given our growth expectations for Pachyderm and BLF, we felt that we needed someone with distribution and sales expertise to coordinate our efforts here in the U.S.,” explained Verus CEO Anshu Bhatnagar. “BLF will continue to operate independently, but our forecasts for both Pachyderm and BLF could lead to significantly larger merchandise flow if current trends prevail. We have barely penetrated either of our North American product categories and our list of potential retail customers is long, so we felt this was an important time to bolster our management team. Andy’s distribution network contacts will significantly increase our reach overnight, so we are excited to have him join the Verus team.”

Verus will provide updates on the Pachyderm products roll out and additional infrastructure enhancements in the near future.

