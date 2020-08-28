CALGARY, Alberta, Aug. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shaw Communications Inc. today announced the launch of Shaw Pride Marches On — a public art experience created by LGBTQ2SIA+ and BIPOC artists who applied their talents and creativity to install temporary art murals at the four corner entrances to Central Memorial Park in recognition of Calgary Pride.
Thirty years ago, in a very different environment, 100 brave members of Calgary’s LGBTQ2SIA+ community gathered in the park to protest discrimination and fight for equality in what would later become acknowledged as the city’s first Pride rally.
With Pride celebrations around the world cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Shaw and its partners — Calgary Pride, Calgary Arts Development, and The City of Calgary — are helping to bridge this void in their home city with public art installations at the landmark Beltline location. Shaw provided each individual artist or team with $2,500 to create their murals.
Today, the completed murals were revealed to mark the first day of Calgary Pride 2020.
“In this extraordinary year, we weren’t able to join Calgarians en masse to celebrate Calgary Pride as we normally would. But we can still partner with Calgary Pride, The City of Calgary, Calgary Arts Development and the amazing artists in our community to create something that everyone can enjoy safely, on their own time and terms,” said Katherine Emberly, President, Business, Brand and Communications, Shaw Communications.
“These murals tell a story. And it’s storytelling that helps the community share experiences, struggles, and the challenges overcome. Our hope is that the stories told through these murals provide a chance to connect, emphasize, and inspire,” Emberly said.
Over the past five years, the number of Shaw employees and leaders participating in the Calgary Pride Parade has continued to increase, reflecting a work environment where people feel they can be their authentic selves.
"Authentic allyship is when we take action to not only recognize, but to also celebrate the breadth of diversity and voice that is reflected in the Pride movement. This collaboration very purposefully does just that,” said Parker Chapple, Executive Director, Calgary Pride. “We are especially grateful for the support of our friends at Shaw for their continued commitment to exemplifying allyship in this project, and every single day, all year round."
“It’s a wonderful thing when arts organizations and corporate partners like Shaw join forces to enable the power of art, to bring our diverse community together and celebrate, even at a time when we have to keep a bit of distance between us,” said Patti Pon, President and CEO, Calgary Arts Development. “We are still able to share unity in celebration, and that’s what really matters.”
“The City of Calgary is proud to partner with Shaw, Calgary Pride and Calgary Arts Development in giving these artists such a powerful and appropriate way to celebrate our city’s Pride amid truly unprecedented circumstances,” said Gian-Carlo Carra, City Councillor for Ward 9.
The following is a description of each piece, provided by the artists:
Calgary Pride 2020 features over 200 LGBTQ2SIA+ artists, a free learning series with over 100 workshops, #OurPride community partner events, daily happy hour entertainment leading up to Parade Day, and 11 hours of jam-packed entertainment on Sept. 6, all reimagined to take place virtually.
Events will be live on Calgary Pride’s website at calgarypride.ca/live and streamed on YouTube, Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and Twitch.
