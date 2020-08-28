NEW YORK, Aug. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via BioMedWire -- For clinical quality professionals seeking to improve processes through strategic improvements and partnerships, an exciting opportunity is coming in the fall of 2020. Clinical Document World, convening on September 15-18, 2020, promises to be the year’s learning and networking event for life science professionals. This virtual event aims to enhance attendees’ clinical trial document process in order to have a complete Trial Master File (TMF) as well as enable their businesses to be inspection ready, improve clinical quality, and implement new technology.



Produced by Lincoln Health Network, Clinical Document World offers over 45 educational sessions, covering all aspects of clinical document management, including regulatory guidance, compliance, quality, and technology. Attendees will hear from 40+ leaders with backgrounds in clinical operations, TMF, quality, technology, and inspections. They will also have the opportunity to discover new technologies that can assist in document management and learn how to implement and roll them out seamlessly.

Clinical Document World is sponsored by a diverse array of industry leaders and partners. CrO Biosciences is an information management consulting firm located in Temecula, California. inSeption Group was founded by a group of experienced professionals to provide an alternative solution to traditional outsourcing options. LMK Clinical Researching Consulting is an industry leader, providing expert knowledge and experience in TMF and quality document management. Complion provides clinical research sites and their sponsors with a software platform that enables secure, compliant, and efficient management of documents and administrative tasks. Just in Time GCP , an industry thought leader, brings an innovative approach to developing processes that support compliance and ensure a high-quality TMF. Phlexglobal leverages dedicated and authoritative TMF technologies and expert services to bring order, stability, and control to its customers’ Trial Master File. Montrium is a global leader in electronic content management solutions for the small and medium sized life sciences Lastly, TransPerfect’s Trial Interactive e-clinical solutions accelerate development timelines, cut costs, and play a pivotal role in getting you to market as fast as possible.

The Clinical Document World event is the premier engagement to meet Clinical Documentation, Trial Master File, GCP, and Clinical Quality professionals. Keynote and spotlight sessions from organizations including Daiichi Sankyo, Inc, Bayer AG, LMK Clinical Research Consulting, Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Phlexglobal, Clovis Oncology, Kyowa Kirin, Pfizer and many more.

Ideal attendees are life science professionals from pharmaceutical, biotech, and medical device organizations with responsibilities in clinical documentation, Trial Master File, inspection readiness, and clinical operations, among others. With virtual networking in the networking lounge, one-on-one meetings, and live education sessions, the event promises something for everyone and is a must-attend event for life science professionals.

To learn more and register, visit https://clinicaldocumentworld.com/pricing .

About Lincoln Health Network

Lincoln Health Network is the pharmaceutical, medical devices, and life sciences go-to source for thought leadership and industry news. Research is driven through industry case studies – providing actionable data, benchmarking and insights into leading programs. Along with leading regulatory and compliance information, Lincoln Health Network’s events provide a dynamic platform for professionals to gain new education, expand your network and drive business results. Each conference, summit and workshop connect decision makers with peer networking, technology solutions and cutting-edge, peer-driven content. To learn more about Lincoln Health Network, visit: https://lincolnhealthnetwork.com/ .

Conference Contact:

Scott Grossman

scottg@gsmiweb.com

201.266.3677