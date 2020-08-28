NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY IN, INTO OR FROM ANY JURISDICTION WHERE TO DO SO WOULD CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF THE RELEVANT LAWS OF SUCH JURISDICTION

THIS ANNOUNCEMENT CONTAINS INSIDE INFORMATION FOR THE PURPOSES OF ARTICLE 7 OF THE MARKET ABUSE REGULATION (EU) No. 596/2014.

INVESTORS SHOULD NOT MAKE ANY INVESTMENT DECISION IN RELATION TO MODERN WATER SHARES OR INTEGUMEN SHARES EXCEPT ON THE BASIS OF THE INFORMATION IN THE OFFER DOCUMENT, WHICH IS PROPOSED TO BE PUBLISHED IN DUE COURSE.

YORK, England, Aug. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Summary

The Boards of Integumen and Modern Water are pleased to announce that they have reached agreement on the terms of a recommended offer to be made by Integumen for the entire issued and to be issued share capital of Modern Water.

Under the terms of the Offer, Modern Water Shareholders will be entitled to receive:

for each Modern Water Share 1 Existing Integumen Share

Integumen is seeking shareholders' approval for the Share Consolidation whereby every 10 Existing Integumen Shares are proposed to be consolidated into 1 New Integumen Share, at a general meeting scheduled for 15 September 2020. If the Share Consolidation is approved, the Modern Water Shareholders will instead be entitled to receive:

for every 10 Modern Water Shares 1 New Integumen Share

Based on the Existing Integumen Share Closing Price of 4.05 pence per Existing Integumen Share on the Last Practicable Date, the Offer values the entire issued and to be issued share capital of Modern Water at approximately £21.25 million.



The Offer represents a value of approximately 4.05 pence per Modern Water Share and a premium of approximately:

- 44.6 per cent. to the Modern Water Share Closing Price of 2.80 pence on the Last Practicable Date; and

- 110 per cent. to the 90 trading day average price of 1.92 pence per Modern Water Share as at the Last Practicable Date.

Click on, or paste the following link into your web browser, to view the associated PDF document.

http://www.rns-pdf.londonstockexchange.com/rns/4885X_1-2020-8-28.pdf