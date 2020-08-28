Dublin, Aug. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Automated Insulin Delivery (AID) Market: Size & Forecast with Impact Analysis of COVID-19 (2020-2024)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report provides an in-depth analysis of the global automated insulin delivery (AID) market with description of market sizing and growth. Furthermore, the report also provides detailed analysis of the market by value, by device, by diabetes, by end-user and by region.

Moreover, the report also assesses the key opportunities in the market and outlines the factors that are and would be driving the growth of the industry. Growth of the overall global automated insulin delivery (AID) market has also been forecasted for the years 2020-2024, taking into consideration the previous growth patterns, the growth drivers and the current and future trends.

Some of the major players operating in the global automated insulin delivery (AID) market are Medtronic Plc, Eli Lilly and Company, Novo Nordisk and Biocon, whose company profiling has been done in the report. Furthermore, in this segment of the report, business overview, financial overview and business strategies of the respective companies are also provided.

Automated insulin delivery (AID) is also known as hybrid or full closed loop, artificial pancreas system (APS), looping, etc. Automated insulin delivery (AID) is a method for managing diabetes but it is not same for every patient. Patients have choices, ranging from the type of insulin pump and continuous glucose monitor (CGM) patient want to use. In addition, technology has advanced the regulation of blood glucose concentrations, minimized the frequency of hyperglycaemic and improved the quality of life of people with diabetes.

There are different algorithms which are proposed for artificial pancreas system, which includes proportional integral derivative (PID) algorithms, model predictive control (MPC) algorithms and fuzzy logic algorithms.

Moreover, on the basis of devices, automated insulin delivery (AID) can be segmented into hybrid closed loop and fully closed loop devices, whereas, on the basis of end-user, automated insulin delivery (AID) can be bifurcated into hospitals, retail medical stores, health centers and others.

The global automated insulin delivery (AID) market has progressed promptly over the years and the market is further anticipated to escalate during the forecasted years 2020 to 2024. The market would augment owing to numerous growth drivers such as the increasing diabetic population, growth in geriatric population, rising global healthcare expenditure, surging obese population, change in lifestyle of people globally, etc.

However, the market faces some challenges which are hindering the growth of the market. Some of the major challenges faced by the industry are oral insulin and regulatory compliance problems. Moreover, the market growth would also succeed by various market trends like rising adoption of wearable healthcare devices and novel product launches.

