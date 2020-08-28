Trade paper edition is available here: https://www.amazon.com/Surviving-2020-Election-Without-Losing/dp/1596878940/



BEVERLY HILLS, CA, Aug. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Announced today, Kiran Dintyala MD, MPH, ABIHM, “Dr. Calm”, Author, Speaker, and Stress Management Consultant, CEO and President, Stress-Free Revolution, ( https://www.instagram.com/drcalm.md/ https://www.drcalm.world) and highly acclaimed leadership speaker’s book Publisher release today: “SURVIVING THE 2020 ELECTION WITHOUT LOSING YOUR MIND: DR. CALM’S PRESCRIPTION FOR ELECTILE DYSFUNCTION” by KIRAN DINTYALA MD “Dr. Calm”.

Said KIRAN DINTYALA MD “DR. CALM”: “I am very excited about my book being Published by J. Boylston and Company Publishers. I signed with uberAgent Alan Morell in late 2019 to represent me and in 3 months he had my Literary themes perfectly positioned for sale; sold both books to a prestigious Publishing house, had my books released in 4 1/2 months, a miracle according to Publishing industry standards. I feel strongly about “SURVIVING THE 2020 ELECTION WITHOUT LOSING YOUR MIND” because every day I see people struggling because of the political divide and the constant stress it causes in their lives. I have seen many patients getting extremely anxious and depressed because of the constant barrage of negative news cycle.”

Said Publisher John T. Colby Jr., “When Alan Morell of CMP brought Dr. Calm’s book to me I felt they were a wonderful fit for our publishing house. We need to put short-term issues to the side and look at the long-term health of not just ourselves but our country, too. Dr. Calm's book is the best way to travel the road to the White House putting life back in prospective.”

Said Agent Alan Morell: "Dr. Calm’s timely MUST HAVE books are incredible. Dr. Calm is an accomplished author and leadership speaker, which his persona on Instagram and his YouTube Channel continues to increase his incredible fan base. Our CMP Master Strategy is to position Dr. Calm for his Literary works, Network Broadcast and Licensing monetizing of his services and products worldwide. Dr. Calm is a man of fine integrity; incredible work ethic and it’s an honor to represent him. I felt the perfect Publisher to not only turn Dr. Calm’s books around timely, but to market to the trades was John Colby’s imprint at J. Boylston & Co. Publishers and John delivered 5 Stars.”

About Kiran Dintyala MD, MPH, ABIHM “Dr. Calm”:

Dr. Kiran Dintyala is an Internal Medicine Physician, practicing full time in San Diego, California. He is an Author, Speaker, and a Stress-Management Consultant. He holds a Master’s in Public Health (MPH), during which time he garnered his stress management skills. He is also a diplomate of American Board of Integrative and Holistic Medicine (ABIHM). His clients call him Dr. Calm because of his calm and reassuring nature.

He is the founder of the ‘Stress Free Revolution’ whose mission is help people live a life of happiness and peace. His slogan is ‘Calmness First’ because he believes calmness is the key to happiness. It is the key to performance, balance, and success in life.

Every day he compassionately takes steps ‘to alleviate the suffering of his patients/clients and empower them to succeed in their lives through better usage of their own innate capabilities to be happy, peaceful, and content’. His mission is to elevate the emotional well-being of the humanity, and thus increase the happiness index of the globe.

He envisions and strives towards creating stress-free organizations, communities, and families across the United States and the rest of the world.

About John T. Colby J. Boylston & Company Publishers:

John T. Colby Jr. is the founder and publisher of Manhattan based Brick Tower Press and J. Boylston & Company, Publishers. Brick Tower Press ranks in the top 100 United States independent book publishers while the J. Boylston & Company imprint ibooks was named "America's fastest growing small publisher" by Publishers Weekly in 2004. Besides ibooks, J. Boylston & Company includes the children's imprint Milk & Cookies Press, and Byron Preiss Visual Publications, a book packager with licensed books to Simon & Schuster, HarperCollins, Dutton, Scholastic, and Reader's Digest.

Prior to Brick Tower Press and J. Boylston & Company, John worked for London-based Dorling Kindersley (DK), Barnes & Noble, Bertelsmann, and Doubleday & Company, Inc. John is a graduate of Syracuse University.

J. Boylston & Company, Publishers:

ibooks is the trade publishing imprint known for its extensive backlist titles in trade fiction, science fiction, fantasy, graphic novels, history, and popular culture. Readers of notable authors as Isaac Asimov, Roger Zelazny, Stan Lee, John Betancourt, Robert Payne, and Alfred Bester will enjoy our extensive backlist. Milk & Cookies Press represents the children's imprint and features writers such as the late Fritz Leiber and Caldecott Award winner David Wiesner for their title "Gonna Roll the Bones."

Byron Preiss Visual Publications, Inc. is a book packager known for high-profile authors such as Carl Reiner, Philip Caputo, Jay Leno, Jane Goodall, and Mia Hamm.

iPicturebooks is the pioneer publisher of electronic books with an extensive collection of titles founded on the late Byron Preiss's vision of the future of book publishing.

Brick Tower Press is a trade book publisher of quality nonfiction titles including cookery, gardening, autobiography, maritime, military history, and financial guides.

We work with a talented group of authors, agents, and book designers to form the core of a rigorous publishing program.

About Alan Morell, Creative Management Partners LLC Beverly Hills, Ca.:

Mr. Morell has 37 years of global experience managing over 2700 campaigns for hundreds of clients in the successful development and management of talent, literary, TV and film packaging, commercial rights, corporate consulting, media positioning, sponsorship of live events and licensing of intellectual property (IP) rights. Mr. Morell is one of the few in the sports, entertainment and the arts industries, who has represented and managed clients, that have won the prestigious awards: Grammy; Tony; Oscar; Emmy, ESPY, Victors, Telly, Clio and NY Times Best Selling Authors. Mr. Morell manages and advises 81 Doctors and experts in the BioTech and BioPharma sector, more than any Agent worldwide and industry recognized as the leading Agent for Commercial endeavors.

