Oslo, 28 August 2020

Reference is made to the stock exchange notice published by Thin Film Electronics ASA (the "Company" or "Thinfilm") on 23 July 2020 regarding the successful completion of a private placement raising approximately NOK 50 million (the "Private Placement") through the allocation of 333,866,666 new shares in the Company. Further reference is made to the Extraordinary General Meeting held 19 August 2020 approving the Private Placement. The share capital increase associated with the Private Placement has now been duly registered in the Register of Business Enterprises. Following the share capital increase, the Company's share capital is NOK 75,815,156.34 divided into 689,228,694 shares, each share having a par value of NOK 0.11.

Contact:

Kevin Barber - Chief Executive Officer

Email: kevin.barber@thinfilmsystems.com

