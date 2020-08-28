Dublin, Aug. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Product Information Management Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global product information management market grew at a CAGR of around 18% during 2014-2019. Product information management (PIM) refers to a system or a collection of systems that are used for managing and centralizing product information. It is primarily used by e-commerce organizations to maintain product catalogs with consistent and accurate information.



This system can be combined with catalog management, business process management and data quality to identify and sort problematic data and forward it to the desired distribution channels. Owing to this, it finds extensive applications across various industries, including banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI), retail, manufacturing, healthcare and IT & telecom.



Increasing digitalization, along with the growing demand for centralized data management tools across industries, is one of the key factors driving the growth of the market. PIM enables organizations to manage and organize the entire data related to their products effectively while offering safe and secure access to the centralized database. Furthermore, the growing e-commerce trade across the globe is also providing a boost to the market growth.



There is increasing organizational focus on improving consumer's experience and providing effective onboarding instruction to eliminate errors and maintain customer ratings, reviews and behavior on the online platform, thereby enhancing PIM utilization.



Additionally, significant growth in the media and entertainment industry for publishing product information, such as media clips, sound recording, images and text files, to manage both digital and non-digital platforms, is acting as another major growth-inducing factor. Other factors, including rapid urbanization, especially in the emerging nations, along with the integration of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) with PIM, are projected to drive the market further. Looking forward, the publisher expects the global product information management market to continue its strong growth during the next five years.



Competitive Landscape:



The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being ADAM Software NV (Aprimo), Agility Multichannel Ltd. (Magnitude Software, Inc.), International Business Machines, Informatica LLC, Inriver Inc., Oracle Corporation, Pimcore GmbH, Riversand Technologies Inc., SAP SE, Stibo Systems, etc.



Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global product information management market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the key regional markets?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the product information management market?

What is the breakup of the market based on the deployment type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the component type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the operating system?

What is the breakup of the market based on the organization size?

What is the breakup of the market based on the vertical?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

What is the structure of the global product information management market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the industry?

