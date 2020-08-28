New York, Aug. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Fluids and Lubricants Market for Electric Vehicles - Global Product and Innovation Insights: Product and Innovation Focus - Analysis and Forecast, 2019-2029" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05954315/?utm_source=GNW

Automotive OEMs have partnered with various fluid providers for sourcing fluids for their electric vehicles to improve the driving experience, which in turn, can increase the electric vehicle sales, which is expected to drive the market growth during the forecast period.



Competitive Landscape

The competitive landscape of the fluids market for electric vehicles consists of different strategies undertaken by major players across the oil & gas and lubrication industry to gain market presence.Some of the strategies adopted by electric vehicle fluids manufacturers are new product launches, business expansions, and partnerships, and collaborations.



Among all the strategies adopted, new product launches are the leading choice of strategy implemented in the competitive landscape.ExxonMobil, Total, Shell, Castrol, Valvoline, and Lubrizol are some of the leading players in the global fluids market for electric vehicles.



Engineered Fluids, M&I Materials, and Dober are some of the emerging private companies which have remained in the limelight since last few years in the field of fluids market for electric vehicles.



Countries Covered

• North America

• United States (U.S.)

• Canada

• Mexico

• South America

• Europe

• Germany

• France

• Sweden

• Rest-of-Europe

• United Kingdom (U.K.)

• Middle East and Africa

• China

• Asia-Pacific & Japan

• Japan

• South Korea

• India

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05954315/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001