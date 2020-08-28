Consolidated unaudited sales of AB Rokiškio sūris Group in January-June 2020 amounted to EUR 102,796 thousand, i.e. 15.28 percent more than in the same period last year (89,168 thousand euros).

AB Rokiškio sūris Group's profit before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) for the first half of 2020 amounted to EUR 7,220 thousand, i.e. 2.6 times more than in the same period of 2019 (EUR 2,793 thousand).

During the 6 months of 2020, AB Rokiškio sūris Group earned a net profit of EUR 2,134 thousand. Meanwhile, during the 6 months of 2019, the Group incurred a net loss of EUR 1,570 thousand.

The positive result in the first half of 2020 was determined by decreased prices for raw milk and a change in the product range.

Attached:

1. The Company's unaudited consolidated interim report and consolidated financial statements for the six-month period ended 30 June 2020.

2. Endorsement of responsible persons.

CEO

Dalius Trumpa

+370 458 55200

Attachments