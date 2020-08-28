Sveriges Riksbank

Bid procedure details Government Bonds, 2020-09-04

Maturity dateLoanISIN codeCouponVolume, SEK million
2029-11-121061SE00112819220.75 %1,000
﻿2031-05-12
1062SE00139353190.125 %1,000

Settlement date 2020-09-08

Bids have to be entered by 10.00 on SEPT 4, 2020

Highest permitted bid volume: 1 000 SEK million in issue SGB 1061 and 1 000 SEK million in issue SGB 1062

Lowest permitted bid volume: 50 SEK million

Bids only through counterparties approved by the Riksbank

RESULT OF AUCTION WILL BE PUBLISHED NO LATER THAN 10.10 (CEST) ON SEPT 4, 2020.

 

For more information, please contact:

Trading desk at the Riksbank

+ 46 8 696 6970

General and special terms and conditions can be retrieved at http://www.riksbank.se