ATLANTA, Aug. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Firmspace , a private office space for discerning, achievement-driven professionals and executives, today announced the grand opening of its Atlanta location, a 27,000-square-foot floor with individual offices designed and curated for professionals in the centrally located Sovereign Building at 3344 Peachtree Rd NE in Buckhead. The office’s soft opening to members is September 8.



Firmspace Atlanta provides a professional office alternative to accomplished business leaders who aren’t satisfied working from home or from traditional coworking spaces. By providing privacy, elevated design, concierge services, advanced sound-masking technology and more, the space gives established professionals in law, financial services, consulting, real estate and other industries a dedicated space to engage in the deep, distraction-free work they crave.

"We launched Firmspace Atlanta with a vision of helping professionals find the kind of office space they truly need,” said Anish Michael, Chief Executive Officer of Firmspace. “Unlike coworking spaces, whose business models are built on gathering as many people as possible in a small space, Firmspace’s ‘proworking’ spaces are designed to foster hyper-focused work in an environment that’s safe, spacious and discreet.”

Firmspace Atlanta includes everything a discerning business leader needs in a professional workspace:

Privacy : Floor-to-ceiling walls, privacy glass, sound-masking speakers, and acoustical sound-absorbing ceiling ensure that conversations don’t carry between offices.

: Floor-to-ceiling walls, privacy glass, sound-masking speakers, and acoustical sound-absorbing ceiling ensure that conversations don’t carry between offices. Dedicated offices : No communal tables for rent here – Firmspace members rent their own private office, for their use only.

: No communal tables for rent here – Firmspace members rent their own private office, for their use only. Best-in-class technology : Members enjoy lightning-fast fiber internet and on-call IT support services.

: Members enjoy lightning-fast fiber internet and on-call IT support services. Airtight security : Security staff monitor the floor 24/7 and a secure access card is required to enter Firmspace and its private offices, along with the parking garage, elevators, and front door of the Sovereign Building.

: Security staff monitor the floor 24/7 and a secure access card is required to enter Firmspace and its private offices, along with the parking garage, elevators, and front door of the Sovereign Building. Five-star amenities : Firmspace members have access to weekly lunch catering, private workout and shower facilities, on-site parking and valet service, the rooftop Buckhead Club, on-site notary, electric vehicle charging stations, standing desks, and offices with tons of natural light.

: Firmspace members have access to weekly lunch catering, private workout and shower facilities, on-site parking and valet service, the rooftop Buckhead Club, on-site notary, electric vehicle charging stations, standing desks, and offices with tons of natural light. White-glove service and support: A state-of-the-art member portal app allows members to easily manage their membership on-the-go and Firmspace staff are trained to service senior-level executives.

In addition, Firmspace Atlanta is 100 percent equipped to address the demands of COVID-19. Private offices ensure members work in solitude and with adequate social distance, while common areas are electrostatically disinfected and regularly sanitized by day porters using CDC-recommended cleaning products. For the time-being, Firmspace requires members to wear face masks to protect themselves and others.

The Atlanta launch comes on the heels of recent market expansion for Firmspace. In the past three years, the fast-growing company has launched its premier private office spaces in Austin, Houston, and Denver, with plans to expand to 25 locations over the next five years.

“Even if a firm has successfully transitioned to remote work, the home office doesn’t work for a lot of professionals,” Michael said. “Firmspace provides the forward-thinking office solution that allows businesses and professionals to stay agile and keep growing through uncertain times.”

Firmspace Atlanta was brokered by Andrew Waguespack, senior vice president and principal of Colliers International, a global commercial real estate services organization.

For more information about Firmspace or to book a tour, visit https://firmspace.com/tour . Member fees will be fully waived for the rest of the year for professionals who sign a 12-month contract before Sept. 15.

About Firmspace

Firmspace is the only private office space that offers secure and sound-masking offices, white-glove client service, five-star amenities, upscale technology, and professionally trained staff. Executives in law, finance, real estate, consulting, and other industries trust Firmspace to provide an environment that helps them perform their best and excel in their careers. With Firmspace, members spend less time worrying about distractions and more time growing their businesses.