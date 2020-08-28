Dublin, Aug. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Healthcare Markets, Care Markets and Healthcare Markets international" newsletter has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Healthcare Markets and Care Markets deliver comprehensive, reliable and independent reporting across the full spectrum of independent healthcare covering acute and primary healthcare services and social care.



Healthcare Markets international is the only publication to look at the industry globally and captures the cross-border dynamics of independent acute, mental health and primary care around the world.



The International Medical Travel Journal (IMTJ) was established in 2007 in response to the increasing interest in medical travel and medical tourism. It embraces many of the themes that challenge healthcare providers across the world - insurance, accreditation, marketing and promotion, quality, patient safety, levels of care and experience in treating international patients.



These news journals jointly cover community care, older care, specialist care, medical and surgical hospitals and clinics, psychiatric hospitals, fertility, dentistry, primary healthcare and temporary/flexible staffing.



Always at the forefront of the news, the publisher's specialist titles pride themselves on interviews with leading names in the sector, in-depth features and business news coverage which is second to none, providing invaluable insight and analysis.



Themed issues, guest writers and unique early access to the intelligence which feeds into the publisher's leading sector reports, make Healthcare Markets, Care Markets and Healthcare Markets international the must read' publications covering the business of care.



Unique access to the country's leading healthcare intelligence provider



As part of the publisher's portfolio, the news journals pull on key sources and market intelligence to be first with news analysis, exploring the important issues and topics which affect the sector.



A unique feature of the publications is the access to healthcare intelligence contained within the publisher's proprietary database and consultancy teams. This allows the implications of each article to be assessed in the context of underlying trends and emerging market forces.



Subscription packages



Subscribers have access to a password protected news stream and a fully searchable online news archive of stories dating back well over a decade. You'll find PDF editions of each monthly issue - available to download in advance of distribution of the print copy of Healthcare Markets, Care Markets. (Healthcare Markets international is a digital-only journal)



