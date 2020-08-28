Dublin, Aug. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Market by Technology (Mass Encoding, RFID, Tamper Evidence, Hologram, Forensic Markers), End-use Industry, and Region - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Market for Anti-Counterfeit Packaging is Projected to Grow from USD 106.3 Billion in 2020 to Reach USD 188.2 Billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 12.09%.

Growing demand from the pharmaceutical & healthcare sector to drive the market for anti-counterfeit packaging.

The anti-counterfeit packaging market is driven by factors such as rise in counterfeit products in the market, increasing brand awareness, awareness among buyers about product information, the growing e-commerce industry, developments in printing technologies, and concerns regarding the impact of counterfeit packaging on the brand image of products. The growing pharmaceutical & healthcare sector is projected to be the fastest-growing end-use sector in the next five years.



Due to stringent laws & regulations enacted by the government and increasing importance given to package security by manufacturers, the demand for anti-counterfeit packaging technologies is projected to grow in this sector. Emerging markets, such as the Asia-Pacific region, have contributed to an increase in the application of anti-counterfeit packaging in packaging products. The high set-up costs are the major restraint for the anti-counterfeit packaging industry.

RFID technology of the technology segment projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The RFID technology of the technology segment is projected to grow at the highest rate between 2020 and 2025. The RFID technology reads and captures information stored on the tag attached to the product. RFID is used extensively in the packaging industry as they include tags, readers, and software services. By using tags and readers, products can be traced in seconds; this helps improve and track the supply chain process from production through distribution and retailing.

In terms of both value and volume, the Asia Pacific anti-counterfeit packaging market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

In terms of value and volume, the Asia Pacific region is projected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2020 to 2025 due to the strong demand from countries such as China, India, and Japan. Factors, including an increase in the demand for authentic products, awareness of buyers regarding product information, developments in packaging technologies, and increasing counterfeiting activities, are expected to drive the market for anti-counterfeit packaging market in the Asia Pacific region.

Research Coverage

The market study covers the anti-counterfeit packaging market across various segments. It aims at estimating the market size and the growth potential of this market across different segments based on technology, end-use industry, and region. The study also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of key players in the market, along with their company profiles, key observations related to their products and business offerings, recent developments undertaken by them, and key growth strategies adopted by them to enhance their position in the anti-counterfeit packaging market.

The global market for anti-counterfeit packaging is dominated by the key players of the packaging industry that are mainly dealing with anti-counterfeiting, such as CCL Industries Inc. (Canada), Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. (US), Avery Dennison Corporation (US), SICPA Holding SA (Switzerland), 3M Company (US), DuPont (US), and Zebra Technologies Corporation (US).

Key Topics Covered

1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Developed Economies to Witness Higher Demand for Anti-Counterfeit Packaging

4.2 Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Market, by Technology

4.3 Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Market, by End-use Industry

4.4 Apac Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Market, by End-use Industry

4.5 Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Market, by Key Countries



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Laws & Regulations Enforced by Governments

5.2.1.2 Increase in the Focus of Manufacturers on Brand Protection

5.2.1.3 Track & Trace Technology to Maintain an Efficient Supply Chain

5.2.1.4 Growth of the Parent Industry

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Existence of Technologies that are Non-Deterrent to Counterfeiters

5.2.2.2 Huge Setup Cost

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Growing Demand from Emerging Economies

5.2.3.2 Remote Authentication of Products

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Spreading Awareness Regarding Anti-Counterfeit Technologies for Brand Protection

5.2.4.2 High R&D Investment

5.3 Value Chain

5.4 YC, YCC Shift



6 Impact of COVID-19 on Packaging Industry

6.1 Introduction

6.2 COVID-19 Forecasting, by Technology

6.3 COVID-19 Forecasting, by Application

6.4 Gainers, by Top End-use Industries

6.4.1 Healthcare

6.4.2 Food & Beverage

6.4.3 Personal Care

6.5 Losers, by Top End-use Industries

6.5.1 Luxury Goods

6.5.2 Electrical & Electronics

6.6 Gainers, by Top Technologies

6.6.1 Aseptic Packaging

6.6.2 Intelligent/Smart Packaging

6.7 Losers, by Top Technologies

6.7.1 Non-Automated Technology

6.7.2 Packaging Robots and Equipment for Bulk Packaging



7 Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Market, by Technology

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Mass Encoding

7.3 RFID (Radio Frequency Identification)

7.4 Holograms

7.5 Forensic Markers

7.6 Tamper-Evident Technology

7.7 Others



8 Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Market, by End-use Industry

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Food & Beverage

8.3 Pharmaceutical

8.4 Apparel & Footwear

8.5 Automotive

8.6 Cosmetics & Personal Care

8.7 Electrical & Electronics

8.8 Luxury Goods

8.9 Others



9 Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Market, by Region

9.1 Introduction

9.2 North America

9.3 Europe

9.4 APAC

9.5 Middle East & Africa (MEA)

9.6 South America



10 Competitive Landscape

10.1 Overview

10.2 Competitive Leadership Mapping

10.2.1 Star Leaders

10.2.2 Innovators

10.2.3 Pervasive

10.2.4 Emerging Companies

10.3 Strength of Product Portfolio

10.4 Business Strategy Excellence

10.5 Market Share Analysis

10.6 Competitive Scenario

10.6.1 Acquisition

10.6.2 Expansion

10.6.3 New Product Development



11 Company Profiles

11.1 Avery Dennison Corporation

11.2 CCL Industries Inc.

11.3 3M Company

11.4 Sato Holdings

11.5 DuPont

11.6 Zebra Technologies Corporation

11.7 Intelligent Label Solutions

11.8 SML Group

11.9 Sicpa Holding SA

11.1 Systech International

11.11 Applied Dna Sciences Inc.

11.12 Alpvision SA

11.13 Savi Technology, Inc.

11.14 Authentix, Inc.

11.15 Additional Companies

11.15.1 Ampacet Corporation

11.15.2 3D AG

11.15.3 Tracelink Inc.

11.15.4 Advance Track & Trace

11.15.5 Brandwatch Technologies

11.15.6 Impinj, Inc.

11.15.7 Trutag Technologies, Inc.

11.15.8 Arjo Solutions

11.15.9 Microtag Temed Ltd.

11.15.10 Agfa Graphics

