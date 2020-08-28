New York, Aug. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Piezoelectric Actuator Market: Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Market Size, and Forecasts up to 2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05954461/?utm_source=GNW

2% over the forecast period from 2020-2026. The study on piezoelectric actuator market covers the analysis of the leading geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW for the period of 2018 to 2026.



The report on piezoelectric actuator market is a comprehensive study and presentation of drivers, restraints, opportunities, demand factors, market size, forecasts, and trends in the global piezoelectric actuator market over the period of 2018 to 2026. Moreover, the report is a collective presentation of primary and secondary research findings.



Porter’s five forces model in the report provides insights into the competitive rivalry, supplier and buyer positions in the market and opportunities for the new entrants in the global piezoelectric actuator market over the period of 2018 to 2026. Further, IGR-Growth Matrix gave in the report brings an insight into the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider.



Report Findings

1) Drivers

• The Increasing Application of Piezoelectric Actuator in the Healthcare Industry

• Growing Demand From Aerospace and Defence Sectors

• Increasing Inclination Towards the New Piezoelectric Materials

2) Restraints

• However, The Size of Piezoelectric Actuator Is Large, As they Require High Operating Voltage Resulting Leads to Loss Of Efficiency is Expected to Have Negative Impact

3) Opportunities

• Manufacturers are Concentrating on the Different Types of Piezoelectric Actuators Based on Application and Requirements of Their Consumers



Research Methodology



A) Primary Research

Our primary research involves extensive interviews and analysis of the opinions provided by the primary respondents. The primary research starts with identifying and approaching the primary respondents, the primary respondents are approached include

1. Key Opinion Leaders

2. Internal and External subject matter experts

3. Professionals and participants from the industry



Our primary research respondents typically include

1. Executives working with leading companies in the market under review

2. Product/brand/marketing managers

3. CXO level executives

4. Regional/zonal/ country managers

5. Vice President level executives.



B) Secondary Research

Secondary research involves extensive exploring through the secondary sources of information available in both the public domain and paid sources. Each research study is based on over 500 hours of secondary research accompanied by primary research. The information obtained through the secondary sources is validated through the crosscheck on various data sources.



The secondary sources of the data typically include

1. Company reports and publications

2. Government/institutional publications

3. Trade and associations journals

4. Databases such as WTO, OECD, World Bank, and among others.

5. Websites and publications by research agencies



Segment Covered

The global piezoelectric actuator market is segmented on the basis of actuator type, application, and end-use industry.



Global Piezoelectric Actuator Market by Actuator Type

• Multilayer Chip Actuators

• Multilayer Actuators

• Bulk Stacked Actuators

• Amplified Actuators

• Shear Actuators

• Benders



Global Piezoelectric Actuator Market by Application

• Printer Heads

• Positioners

• Scientific Instruments

• Optical Instruments

• Other Applications



Global Piezoelectric Actuator Market by End-use Industry

• Medical

• Automotive

• Aerospace & Defense

• Consumer Electronics

• Manufacturing & Processing

• Other End-use Industries



Company Profiles

• Piezomechanik Dr. Lutz Pickelmann GmbH

• Physik Instrumente (PI) GmbH & Co. KG

• PCBMotor ApS

• NGK Insulators, Ltd.

• Tokin Corporation

• Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd

• Kinetic Ceramics

• Johnson Matthey

• TDK Corporation

• CTS Corporation



What Does This Report Deliver?

1. Comprehensive analysis of the global as well as regional markets of the piezoelectric actuator market.

2. Complete coverage of all the segments in the piezoelectric actuator market to analyze the trends, developments in the global market and forecast of market size up to 2026.

3. Comprehensive analysis of the companies operating in the global piezoelectric actuator market. The company profile includes analysis of product portfolio, revenue, SWOT analysis and latest developments of the company.

4. IGR-Growth Matrix presents an analysis of the product segments and geographies that market players should focus to invest, consolidate, expand and/or diversify.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05954461/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001